Federal Judge Denies Trump Administration’s Request to Block John Bolton’s Memoir

A federal judge on Saturday denied the Trump administration’s request to block the upcoming publication of former national security advisor John Bolton’s tell-all, according to the New York Times.

Judge Royce C. Lamberth of the Federal District Court of the District of Columbia issued the ruling following a public hearing the day before, in which he hinted “it was too late” to fulfill the the government’s ask for a temporary restraining. He noted that “The Room Where it Happened” had already been printed and distributed globally, making it a challenge to regulate any of the book’s potential classified information.

“With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo,” Lamberth wrote, according to the Times.

The judge also addressed Bolton in a 10-page opinion, suggesting the author “may be in serious jeopardy of forfeiting his $2 million advance.”

The NYT reported that Lamberth warned Bolton of a potential prosecution “for allowing the book to be published before receiving final notice that a prepublication review process to ensure it had no classified information was complete.”

“Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States,” he wrote. “He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability. But these facts do not control the motion before the court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm.”

While the book’s main elements depict an unflattering account of the president behind-the-scenes, much of it has already been reported, New York Times stated.

READ NEXT: DACA Decision Means 27,000 Health Care Workers Won’t Be Deported During COVID-19 Pandemic