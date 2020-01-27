John Bolton’s Book: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has written a book titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.” It’s scheduled to be released on March 17 and is available for pre-order on Amazon now. According to The New York Times, the book claims that President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his Democratic political challenger former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

1. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s New Book ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir’ Is Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

BREAKING: John Bolton's book, "The Room Where it Happened," is tentatively slated for release on March 17. The Amazon page just went live https://t.co/dZ1AkZDQ7x — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 27, 2020

John Bolton, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor from April 2018 to September 2019, is releasing a book about his time in the White House. His book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

Amazon describes the book on its website:

“John Bolton served as National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump for 519 days. A seasoned public servant who had previously worked for Presidents Reagan, Bush #41, and Bush #43, Bolton brought to the administration thirty years of experience in international issues and a reputation for tough, blunt talk. In his memoir, he offers a substantive and factual account of his time in the room where it happened.”

The book is expected to be released on March 17. Amazon said the book will be 528 pages.

2. The Book Claims That President Donald Trump Withheld Military Aid From Ukraine Unless It Announced an Investigation Against Democratic Challenger Joe Biden

Breaking News: President Trump said he wanted to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until its officials helped him with investigations into Democrats, John Bolton wrote in an unpublished manuscript of a new book https://t.co/J1tJ5oPZAY — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 26, 2020

According to The New York Times, former National Security Advisor John Bolton says in his upcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” that President Donald Trump told him to freeze military aid to Ukraine until its president Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine was launching an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump denies that claim and tweeted on Sunday that he “NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations (Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations – and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration.”

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Trump said he doesn’t want Bolton to testify at his impeachment trial because it will compromise national security.

“The problem with John is it’s a national security problem,” Trump said, according to AP. “He knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think about leaders. What happens if he reveals what I think about a certain leader and it’s not very positive and then I have to deal on behalf of the country?”

“It’s going to be very hard. It’s going to make the job very hard,” Trump said.

3. The Book Has Reignited Calls for John Bolton To Testify at President Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial in the Senate

My statement on Bolton developments. pic.twitter.com/3M59J7suts — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2020

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has said he’s willing to testify before the Senate in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

In a statement on Jan. 6, Bolton said “if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.” Here’s his full statement:

During the present impeachment controversy, I have tried to meet my obligations both as a citizen and as former National Security Advisor. My colleague, Dr. Charles Kupperman, faced with a House committee subpoena on the one hand, and a Presidential directive not to testify on the other, sought final resolution of this Constitutional conflict from the Federal judiciary. After my counsel informed the House committee that I too would seek judicial resolution of these Constitutional issues, the committee chose not to subpoena me. Nevertheless, I publicly resolved to be guided by the outcome of Dr. Kupperman’s case. But both the President and the House of Representatives opposed his effort on jurisdictional grounds, and each other on the merits. The House committee went so far as to withdraw its subpoena to Dr. Kupperman in a deliberate attempt to moot the case and deprive the court of jurisdiction. Judge Richard Leon, in a carefully reasoned opinion on December 30, held Dr. Kupperman’s case to be moot, and therefore did not reach the separation-of-powers issues. The House has concluded its Constitutional responsibility by adopting Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine matter. It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered Constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts. Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.

.@MittRomney tells @mkraju: : “I can't begin to tell you how John Bolton's testimony would ultimately play on a final decision but it's relevant. And therefore, I'd like to hear it…" — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 27, 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Iowa, told CNN he’d like to hear from Bolton during the Senate impeachment trial. “I can’t begin to tell you how John Bolton’s testimony would ultimately play on a final decision but it’s relevant. And therefore, I’d like to hear it,” Romney said.

Mitt Romney says he’s had discussions with some of his colleagues about calling witnesses and predicted that it would be “very likely” that there would be others who would join him. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 27, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, tweeted on Monday that “the reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

Multiple sources say Bolton’s story blindsided GOP senators and top officials at WH. All want more info. Some talk of Bolton testifying in classified setting. Some GOP senators may want to see manuscript. GOP officials note Bolton is selling books but he’s not Lev Parnas. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 27, 2020

4. John Bolton Resigned As President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor on Sept. 10, 2019

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

John Bolton sent a two-sentence resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Sept. 10, 2019 saying he was stepping down as his national security advisor.

Trump said he asked for Bolton’s resignation. On Sept. 10, Trump tweeted:

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

“Bolton, who acrimoniously left the White House a day before Trump ultimately released the Ukraine aid on Sept. 11, has already told lawmakers that he is willing to testify, despite the president’s order barring aides from cooperating in the probe,” the Associated Press reported.

Trump named Robert O’Brien as his new national security advisor. He’s a former hostage negotiator who made headlines recently for helping rapper A$AP Rocky during his trial for assault charges in Sweden.

In a defining week for Donald Trump, his national security adviser Robert O’Brien was a constant presence at his side. Administration officials say O’Brien steered the White House through the Iran crisis and endeared himself to Trump. https://t.co/tEyoxLshrU — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 11, 2020

5. John Bolton Has Served Under Four U.S. Presidents and Has Written Several Books

Anyone who read @AmbJohnBolton's book on his service in the George W. Bush administration, "Surrender is Not an Option," would know he keeps detailed, copious notes. Every policy twist was detailed at great length, with careful attention to who said what. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 27, 2020

John Bolton, 71, has served under four Republican presidents, including Ronald Reagan, George. H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

He has written several books. In 2010, he wrote “How Barack Obama Is Endangering Our National Sovereignty.” He also wrote “Surrender Is Not an Option: Defending America at the United Nations and Abroad,” which was released in 2007 at the eigh of the Iraq War.

He is married and has a daughter. He replaced Gen. H.R. McMaster has Trump’s national security advisor in April 2018.