Luciferian Marches for a One World Government Planned for June 21, Facebook Groups Say

Luciferian marches for a one-world government are planned nationwide for June 21, according to various Facebook groups. There is no evidence that the marches are legitimate.

The Facebook groups say that the marches will take place at 2 p.m. Pacific time in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jacksonsville, Florida, Cincinnati, Ohio, New York City, Niagra Falls, New York, Salem, Oregon, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisconsin, Buffalo, New York, Albany, New York, Phoenix, Arizona, Washington D.C., Syracuse, New York, Anchorage, Alaska, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, Columbus, Ohio, Rochester, New York, Lincoln, Nebraska and Boston, Massachusetts. Most of the marches are scheduled to begin at local government offices. There also groups promising marches at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, Israel and in Toronto.

The blurb on the Facebook groups read:

We are the Disciples of Lucifer. And we are here to fulfill the Prophecies of Revelations and start the foundation of forming a One World Government. We are calling on every citizen of Earth to stand in support of the formation of The One World Government. So on June 21st, 2020 we’re calling on every citizen of the Earth to start marches all over the place in support of forming a one world government. Where does it start it starts with you how can you help create your own chapter in your town plan marches and spread the word of forming a one world government tell your friends your family your co-workers and random people on the streets the time to form a One World Government is now the time to fulfill the prophecy is now. Help do your part to support the formation of a One World Government make events for June 21st, pass out flyers and tell everyone you know to support the formation of the One World Government.

we will be meeting on June 21st at 2 P.M. be sure to bring your all seeing eye flags and signs saying support a One World Government.

A blog post on the marches alleges that satanist activists are planning to erect monuments to the devil in place of confederate monuments. Amid the Black Lives Matter protests across the nation in 2020, many activists have removed monuments to confederate icons.

