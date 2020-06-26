Michigan Congressional Candidate Robert Regan’s Unusual Un-Endorsement

Robert Regan, one of three Republican primary candidates campaigning to represent the 73rd district of Michigan in Congress — and who has described himself as “so conservative that he makes Rush Limbaugh look like a liberal,” the Daily Dot reported — received an un-endorsement from his own daughter, according to Washington Times.

In a tweet that has gone viral, his daughter, Stephanie, encouraged people not to vote for him and encouraged them to research “his beliefs” for the reason why. According to the Daily Dot, Regan’s daughter, Stephanie, whose username is “streeganz,” confirmed that the tweet was hers.

His Daughter Sent the Tweet June 23

Since so many people are asking it is Robert Regan! Do a quick fb or google search to find info about his campaign. I don’t feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself. — STEPH (@streeganz) June 24, 2020

After Stephanie’s tweet went viral, she thanked everyone for their support, writing:

ty everyone offering support and love! my dms and notifs are crazy it’s hard to reply but pls know i appreciate u!!!! i didn’t think anyone past hometown friends would see this but this is more than political beliefs!! ppl see a familiar name & vote. READ. GOOGLE.

Her original tweet has more than 177,000 likes.

According to his issues page, he wants to make English the official language, opposes all forms of abortion with no exceptions and he wants to privatize social security. Some of his less controversial positions include revising car insurance laws, reforming tort and usury laws and changing incarceration requirements to restitution ones.

Regan has four children and his website describes Stephanie as, “… recently graduated from the University of Colorado and presently works with Amazon in Phoenix, AZ.”

He also described himself as deeply religious, an entrepreneur and someone with a deep love for people, even those with whom he disagrees:

I want people to become the absolute best they were created to be and frankly, I never met a person I didn’t like. We may not agree on everything. That’s ok. There is still something we can learn from each other and our unique perspective. I believe that within each of us is a divine spark placed there by God and that means we are all important. We all have value.”

Regan Said He And His Daughter Disagree over the Presence of Systemic Racism

Regan released a statement in response to his daughter’s tweet, in which he said he is happy she feels “confident enough in our relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publicly” and also said that “I love my four children and only want what is best for them. We may not always agree on ‘what is best’ but, their best, is my goal. My door is open and my phone is always available to them anytime.”

Regan told The Hill that he and his daughter had disagreed over the role of Black Lives Matter as well as the existence of systemic racism and white privilege:

Her big thing has to do with the systemic racism that’s going on in the country. She’s a big believer in that. The only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic cause they seem to target the African American community. I don’t buy into this whole systemic racism thing at all. A lot of students when they go off to these liberal university campuses, like the University of Colorado, the University of Texas and Austin — and she went to the University of Colorado in Boulder — and you know, they just kind of get sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology and she and I just don’t see eye to eye when it comes to the whole socialism, communism, Marxist philosophy. I’m not saying there’s not hurdles to overcome. We all have hurdles to overcome. You know, as a quote-unquote rich, white, Christian male, people look at me a certain way. And it’s not always good. So, everybody has obstacles to overcome.

According to The Hill, in addition to saying he doesn’t believe white privilege or global warming is a reality, he also said that he believed President had “done more for the black community than any president we’ve had in the last 20 years.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Sacramento Karen’ Punched After Calling Black Woman N-Word