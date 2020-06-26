WATCH: ‘Sacramento Karen’ Punched After Calling Black Woman N-Word

A woman shopping in a California store has been dubbed the “Sacramento Karen.” The woman, who appears to be white, was punched in the face several times by a Black woman after she called the Black woman the N-word multiple times in a store.

According to TMZ, the woman’s husband said she was arrested for assault, but that has not been confirmed.

A video of the encounter has been posted on YouTube and shows “Sacramento Karen” and the Black woman in an argument that starts several yards apart. “Sacramento Karen” continues saying she only said “excuse me” to the Black female, even though the Black woman seemed to think something else was said.

The Black woman slowly comes toward her as the white woman looks as though she is might be at the counter and the two continued yelling over one another before “Sacramento Karen” is punched several times in the head and face.

A video posted on Twitter of the incident and embedded in a BET story was viewed over four million times before it was taken down.

Here is some of the exchange:

“I said, ‘excuse me,'” “Sacramento Karen” said several times.

The Black woman responded by saying, “All you had to do is walk past me.”

The Argument Escalated Quickly

It is unclear what set the argument off, but the nearly 90-second video shows an argument that quickly escalates after the unidentified woman being called “Sacramento Karen” uses the N-word.

After she does, the Black woman responds by telling her, “You can call me an (N-word) as much as you want to, I’m about to beat your a** in this store.” The Black woman also moves closer to “Sacramento Karen” and threatens her several times: “Call me an (N-word) again, b***h, and I’ll beat your ass,” she says. “I’m the right one, try it.”

When the “Sacramento Karen” instead repeats “Excuse me,” the Black woman then says, “That’s what the f*** I thought. Watch your f***ing mouth.” She also warns her again, telling her, “I’ll beat your a** in this motherf***ing store.”

However, the confrontation continued beyond that point when “Sacramento Karen” used the N-word again and the Black woman challenges her directly: “I’ll beat your a**. Say (N-word) again, b***h.”

“Sacramento Karen” uses the word again and the Black woman steps in and uses her right hand to punch her in the face several times. “You didn’t hear what the f*** I just said, b***h? You didn’t hear what the f*** I just said, b***h?” the Black woman repeats several times.

The first few punches knock “Sacramento Karen” to the ground and she stays there, at one point, gripping the Black woman’s T-shirt. A man’s voice can be heard in the background, and he seemed to be telling the Black woman, “She’s down, she’s down.”

“Are you going to let me go?” the Black woman demanded. When “Sacramento Karen” finally does, the Black woman slowly starts walking toward the store’s exit and “Sacramento Karen” is left sitting on the ground, where she inists that all she said was, “Excuse me.”

The Black woman briefly responds, telling her, “I come in this b***h all the time, I’m the right one.” Then, before the video cuts out, she can be heard telling “Sacramento Karen”: “Call 911 and tell ’em.”

