Sgt. Stephen Williams: A Tribute to the Moody, Alabama Officer

Sgt. Stephen Williams, the Moody, Alabama police officer who was shot and killed on duty at a Super 8 hotel, was remembered as a good man who was a good teacher and mentor to other officers. A recent Facebook video posted by the Police Department captured him feeding a bulldog at a local park.

Chief Thomas Hunt called into CBS 42 television station and identified the slain officer as Williams, a 23-year policing veteran who had been with the Moody police force for three years.

“He was awesome. He was awesome,” said Hunt. “Just a good man. A good person. Funny to be around…He had been a sergeant with us…worked night shift for us. Very thorough in his paperwork, very thorough as a sergeant. He was a good teacher and a good mentor, and a lot of guys looked up to Stephen. He was a very good close friend.”

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town released a statement: “Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams’ end of watch has come much too soon. Our condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. His loss is a loss for all of Alabama. This serves as yet another heartbreaking and stark reminder of the perils encountered by law enforcement each day.”

Two Suspects Are in Custody in the Death of Williams, an Award-Winning Night Shift Sergeant

According to Hunt, Williams worked as a night shift sergeant for the PD. He said that the investigation was still ongoing, so he couldn’t release many details, including “how and why this happened.”

Hunt said that Williams was so-highly regarded he recently received a Keith Turner officer of the year award from the department.

“I ask everyone for prayer for the Williams family and the Moody Police Department,” the chief said. “As more information becomes available, we will be able to release more at that time.”

He added that he didn’t know what the initial call was about, but he confirmed the shooting happened during a law enforcement response to a Super 8 motel and that two people, a male and a female, are in custody.

The chief said that loud bangs heard by journalists at the scene were from “SWAT teams shooting tear gas into the actual hotel room.” Police were clearing it out to “make sure no other suspects involved,” he said, but there were not.

According to AL.com, police surrounded the hotel “for hours.” A man staying in the hotel told the newspaper he heard a sound from the room next door that sounded “like an AK-47.” Police have not specified the actual weapon used.

Williams Often Stopped to Feed a Local Bulldog

In January, the Police Department posted what is now a heartbreaking video. “Max knows his favorite Moody police officer has treats. He recognizes the cruiser and starts drooling,” the caption reads. “Champ is a one year old American Bulldog and doesn’t know his own strength. He gets so excited for our visit! He’s a good boy!! Show us your good doggos in the comments section. We are sorry we had picture comments disallowed but they should be turned on now.”

“Going to see my buddy. There’s my body, champ,” the officer says in the video, showing off the dog treats. “He’s going to come see me. He knows I’m his favorite policeman, and I have treats all the time.”

Although you don’t see the officer in the video, AL.com reported that the officer in the video was Sgt. Williams.

People Offered Prayers & Condolences as Word of the Officer’s Death Spread

People began filling the Police Department’s Facebook page with condolences about the officer. “I’m so very sorry! Please accept my sincere condolences for the tragic loss of an awesome person and Police Officer!” wrote one.

“Praying and God bless all of you for your selfless acts of service and dedication to protect our community! 🙏🏼❤️” wrote another.

“Prayers for my Brothers!” a man wrote.

