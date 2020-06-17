Georgia Cop’s Video Leads to ‘Officer Karen’ & ‘Egg McMuffin’ Trending on Twitter

A Georgia cop named as Stacey went viral on June 17 after a video emerged showing her upset over her McDonald’s breakfast order. It is unclear from the video what law enforcement agency Stacey is with.

In the video, Stacey identifies the McDonald’s restaurant in question as being located 8436 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, Georgia, as part of Love’s Travel Stop. The franchise is located on the outskirts of Savannah, Georgia.

Heavy has reached out to McDonald’s corporate office and the restaurant in question for comment. The woman who originally posted the video commented when posting, “Stacey who has been a cop for 15 yrs went to @McDonalds. She paid for it in advance and this is how she gets treated for being a cop. Come on America. We are better than this.”

In a statement to Heavy the owners of the franchise, Gary and Jill Stanberry, said:

Our priority is for all customers to feel welcome and enjoy a great customer experience in our family-owned restaurants, including local law enforcement officers who protect and serve our community. Unfortunately, we were made aware of a local police officer who experienced a longer than usual wait time and did not receive her full order right away at one of our restaurants. We have been in contact with this officer to apologize for this unsatisfactory experience and let her know that we would love to correct the inaccurate order when she has time. We are happy to report that the officer was never denied service and also shared positive feedback on the employee with whom she interacted. As a locally owned and operated business, we work hard every day to treat all of our employees and customers with dignity and respect. We were also proud to be part of the more than 12 million free Thank You Meals McDonald’s provided Healthcare workers and First Responders across the country last month.

Stacey Begs People to Give Police Officers a Break

Stacey who has been a cop for 15 yrs went to @McDonalds She paid for it in advance and this is how she gets treated for being a cop😢😡 Come on America. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/IcudsNfVLY — 🌷🇺🇸Ann🇺🇸🌷🐇 (@tkag2020_ann) June 17, 2020

In the video, Stacey says that she paid for her food via mobile order. Stacey says that when she got to the drive-thru window she began, “waiting, waiting and waiting.” Stacey says that she was “kinda hungry” after not eating for a “while” and being for a “very long time.” As Stacey describes an employee handing her a coffee, her voice begins to break. Stacey says her order was an “English muffin with a hash brown and coffee.”

Stacey begins to sob saying, “That’s all she hands me is the coffee. I said, “Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.” It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now, I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made.” Stacey adds, “I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays but please just give us a break. Please, just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take.” Stacey also says that people should say “Thank you” to police officers if they see them because, “[She doesn’t] hear “thank you” enough anymore.” Earlier in the video, Stacey said that she decided to pay for her food via mobile order because people are constantly trying to pay for her food but she prefers to pay for it herself.

The original video has generated thousands of comments. Many have commented that it is common practice at McDonald’s to give customers their drink before their food. One commenter wrote, “OMG. I can’t. My first job was at McDonald’s. The drink always comes out first. Breakfast sandwiches are made in batches, unless you asked for something special the person in the back is just making batches of them. Hashbrowns are fried in the deep fryer & batches have to be made.”

Stacey’s Video Comes After 2 NYPD Unions Accused Shake Shack Employees of Poisoning Officers; Officials Say They Was ‘No Criminality’ Involved in the Officers Getting Sick

'No criminality' after officers sickened by milkshakes, NYPD saysPolice say there was no criminality involved in an incident involving three NYPD officers who fell ill Monday evening after drinking milkshakes, despite earlier allegations by police unions that the officers had been poisoned. The incident was reported at a Shake Shack restaurant inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. Three police officers on protest patrol said they felt sick after taking a drink from the shake. One reported the shake had a bleach smell. They were taken the hospital, treated and released. Early Tuesday morning, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said an investigation found no criminality: "After a thorough investigation by the NYPD's Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by Shake Shack's employees." Read more: https://7ny.tv/2zC6lxr Check out more Eyewitness News – http://7ny.tv/2suJHTd NEW HERE? – Hi! We’re abc7NY, also known as Channel 7 on TV, home to Eyewitness News, New York’s Number 1 news. We hope you love us on YouTube as much as you do on television! OUR SOCIAL MEDIA – FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ABC7NY/ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc7ny INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/abc7ny/ NEWS TIPS: Online: https://7ny.tv/36UsL9a Phone: 917-260-7700 Email: abc7ny@abc.com #abc7NY #nypd #nyc 2020-06-16T11:22:58Z

Stacey’s viral video came in the wake of allegations made by two New York Police Department unions that officers had been poisoned by Shake Shack employees in Manhattan on the night of June 15. In the early hours of June 16, the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted that there was “no criminality” involved in the officers becoming ill. The New York Times reported that the officers feeling ill was related to the “faulty cleaning” of a machine.

The original message read, “Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed.” The messages have been removed from both The Detectives’ Endowment Association website and The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York’s Twitter account.

