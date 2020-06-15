T-Mobile Customers Report Nationwide Cell Service Outage

T-Mobile, which offers cell phone service and mobile internet to customers across of America appears to be having a nationwide outage on Monday. Down Detector received reports from over 1000,000 customers complaining of not being able to make phone calls and frustrated T-Mobile phone users shared their issues on Twitter.

The issues appeared to start around 2:45 p.m. ET, mainly affecting customers in southeastern states before spreading to other areas of the country. Customer complaints caused T-Mobile to become the No. 1 trending term on Twitter.

Look at the T-Mobile outage map what's happeninggggggggg? pic.twitter.com/tlnwOXTqEM — ⛧🤚🖐️🤘 (@imayeoshin) June 15, 2020

The outage is affecting customers’ ability to make or receive phone calls or text messages while using data. As of 3:50 p.m. ET, T-Mobile has not yet commented on the reported outage. For customers looking to reach T-Mobile support online, they can contact the phone service company through their support website.

Customers are Direct Messaging T-Mobile on Twitter Since They Can’t Make Phone Calls

Hey @TMobileHelp …you don’t answer DM’s…u don’t answer 611…how do I get help?? — Leo Rautins (@LeoRautins) June 15, 2020

It’s a catch-22 for customers wanting to report a cell service outage when they can’t call their mobile provider, and numerous users online are trying to reach T-Mobile via social media.

.@TMobile, are you gonna give a status or update on this national outage. Millions can’t make or receive calls. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 15, 2020

As more time passed on June 15 without T-Mobile having made a statement on the current outage, customers grew even more frustrated. Without an official statement, many customers believed the issue was with their own phone, not their service provider until checking Twitter.

T-Mobile users trying to call customer service about their phone not working with their phone that isn’t working pic.twitter.com/p0SXav1T2j — goattfishh (@goattfishh) June 15, 2020

One online user grew worried he might’ve missed his monthly payment. He tweeted, “T-Mobile got me out here thinking I missed a payment and I can’t even call to complain.”

AT&T, Verizon & Sprint Customers Also Reported Cell Service Outages

MAJOR DEVELOPING — BREAKING: Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular are all down in some parts of the US, with service-tracker Down Detector reporting outages in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and California. – BI#TMobile #down pic.twitter.com/VrXzIFnDoC — Jewish Breaking News (@JBN) June 15, 2020



According to Down Detector, T-Mobile customers weren’t the only customers unable to use their phones on Monday. While not as bad, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, the latter of which recently merged with T-Mobile to form America’s largest 5G network, saw an uptick in reported outages between 3 p.m. ET and 4: 30 p.m. ET on June 15.

Disgruntled customers in major cities including Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles, reported having no signal, mobile internet, or phone service.

Andrew Martonik, the executive editor of Android Central, shared an update on the outages at 4:30 p.m. ET. He tweeted, “Looks like T-Mobile customers have the widest spread of issues, but the other carriers are also facing network problems across the entire country. T-Mobile, Sprint (obv) and Verizon customers are mostly having issues with calling, while AT&T reports are about 50/50 split between problems with calls and data.”

For troubleshooting help, customers are encouraged to contact their service providers on Twitter: @TMobileHelp, @ATTHelp, @VerizonSupport, and @SprintCare.

Cell Phone Service Outages Amid Quarantine Made Customers Furious

I’m with T-Mobile and can only call/text over my wi-fi….I have no network at all. So if I have leave the house I’m screwed. #TMobile pic.twitter.com/oVxGOigM1H — D.L. Sparks (@dlsparks) June 15, 2020

While there’s never a good time to lose cell phone service, with most Americans working from home amid coronavirus, and no access to phones at their office, the outage seemed all the more inconvenient. Due to the frustrations, customers tweeted about how they wouldn’t want to pay this month’s bill or made jokes about what it’s like without being able to contact anyone outside their home.

Renata DuBose of WJBF News tweeted, “Please @TMobile fix this crappy service. Signed, A TV Reporter on a deadline!”

Once again… my Mom was right….there is a need to still have a landline phone @TMobile 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️😂🤷🏻‍♀️ why are they always right #dangit #moms #TMobile — Nicole Hage (@NicoleHage) June 15, 2020

So of course T-mobile had to be shut down at the wrong times but if that’s the case they should pay everyone’s phone bill who has T-Mobile account#Tmobile — Blitz (@williamsdemitr1) June 15, 2020

Me and everybody else that has T-MOBILE trying to dail out rn: pic.twitter.com/jO6VMlOd7u — Savia🎨✨ (@saviaivas) June 15, 2020

is T-Mobile tripping? Or my phone causeeee 🥴 — Layton Greene (@LaytonGreene) June 15, 2020

