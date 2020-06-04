WATCH: The Rock Asks ‘Where Is Our Compassionate Leader?’ in Instagram Video

n June 3, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posted a now-viral video in which the WWE wrestler-turned-actor demanded to know where “our compassionate leader” is amid the turmoil and protest that has followed the death of George Floyd on May 25. “Where are you?” Johnson begins. “Where is our leader?”

“At this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard,” Johnson said. “Where is our compassionate leader whose going to step up to our country whose down on its knees and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up. Stand up with me. Stand up with me because I got you. I got you. I hear you. I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed.'”

The transcript of the video reads like an open letter to President Donald Trump. The video has been viewed more than 8 million times on Instagram. A host of blue check-marked Instagram accounts commented to express their support for the video, including celebrities like Jack Black, Josh Gad, and Nick Viall. Over the last ten days, celebrities have made numerous statements about the death of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality and racial injustice that have gripped the country. According to USA Today, The Weeknd, Keke Palmer, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, George Clooney, Jay-Z, Gigi Hadid, Jane Fonda, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and even the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is headed by Queen Elizabeth II, all took action, donated money, or spoke out about racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.

The Video Comes After a Week of Heavy Criticism on the President’s Handling of the Protests

On Friday night, rumors circulated that Trump had been moved into a secure bunker in the White House amid protests in Washington D.C. When asked about whether he went to the bunker on Fox News Radio, Trump replied, “It was a false report. I wasn’t down [in the bunker],” according to CNBC. Trump then flipped his statement, saying, “I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time and it was much more for an inspection, there was no problem during the day.”

On Monday evening, Trump made headlines again after police cleared protesters on the street outside the White House using tear gas and rubber bullets, according to live video footage of the scene. The president then delivered remarks and took photographs with a Bible outside St. John’s Episcopal Church. The incident received widespread condemnation.

