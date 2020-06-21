WATCH: TikTok Video Shows Randonauting Teens Finding Suitcase With Dead Body Parts

A viral TikTok video shows two teenage girls discovering a suitcase containing body parts on a Seattle beach, and police say that human remains were found. The teens used the Randonautica app, which randomly sent them to the location.

In the TikTok video, two girls are at the beach and discover a black suitcase on the rocks. When they open it, they discover a black bag inside and reveal it smells awful.

The post by TikTok user “Ugh Henry” is captioned, “Something traumatic happened that changed my life checkkkk 😐🥺 @natthecvt #fyp #viral #crime #murder #randonautica #randonauting #scary #washington.” In the video, another caption explains, “Randonaut sent us to this part of the beach… and we found this black suitcase. We were joking that maybe the suitcase would have money.” As SOON as she opened it, the smell was overwhelming.”

The girls called the police. They said they were getting scared and nervous. Pretty soon, police arrived, and it turned into a crime scene. Then it got real.

According to Wired, Randonautica “is using a random number generator to produce specific coordinates within a set radius of your current location that you can travel to as a way of exploring the world around you. People gather these coordinates through a dedicated app, Randonautica, where they can further define what they want to encounter.”

Wired explained, “The app encourages users to set a personal intention before visiting a location, in the hopes of uncovering ‘synchronicities,’ coincidences or occurrences outside usual patterns of experience.” The hashtag #radonautchallenge has taken off on TikTok in particular.

Police Revealed Several Bags ‘Containing Human Remains’ Were Discovered Near the Water

saw this on tiktok and it gave me hellla chills. and it’s in seattle 🥺🥴 pic.twitter.com/cHmRyoBUGe — jerry (@jerikoiese) June 21, 2020

The Seattle Police Department confirmed the discovery in a news release, writing on June 19, 2020, “Detectives are currently investigating after several bags containing human remains were located near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW this afternoon.”

“Police responded after receiving a call of a suspicious bag on the beach. Another bag was located in the water. Once the contents were determined to be remains, detectives responded to begin their investigation. Harbor Patrol is assisting on the call, and detectives will work closely with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation proceeds. This remains an active and on-going investigation.”

The identities of the human remains – and whether they belong to one person or more than one person – are not clear. The cause of death is not, either.

At first, it wasn’t clear what was in the bags. West Seattle blog noted that police found “a black plastic bag that smelled really bad.” A woman wrote on that comment thread, “My kids and I were driving Alki when we happened upon the scene. We saw SPD zipping someone (or something) into a full-size black body bag. And over the radio they talked about sweeping the scene. So much for taking the kids to the beach. My condolences to whoever it may be.”

