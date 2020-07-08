These Are the Seattle Victims Found in Suitcases in a Viral TikTok Video

Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner were identified as the victims whose human remains were found dismembered and stuffed in suitcases on a Seattle beach, a gruesome discovery that was chronicled in a chilling viral TikTok video.

The video shows two teenage girls discovering a suitcase containing body parts on a Seattle beach, and police later confirmed that the body parts inside were the remains of Lewis and Wenner, who also lived in Washington State. The teens used the Randonautica app, which randomly sent them to the location.

FBI profilers told KIRO7 that the killer(s) may have been trying to make a statement by how they disposed of the bodies. The motive and suspects are not yet known.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Two Girls Discovered a Grisly Black Suitcase on the Rocks in the Viral Video

In the TikTok video, two girls are at the beach and discover a black suitcase on the rocks. When they open it, they discover a black bag inside and reveal it smells awful.

The post by TikTok user “Ugh Henry” is captioned, “Something traumatic happened that changed my life checkkkk 😐🥺 @natthecvt #fyp #viral #crime #murder #randonautica #randonauting #scary #washington.” In the video, another caption explains, “Randonaut sent us to this part of the beach… and we found this black suitcase. We were joking that maybe the suitcase would have money. As SOON as she opened it, the smell was overwhelming.”

The girls called the police. They said they were getting scared and nervous. Pretty soon, police arrived, and it turned into a crime scene. Then it got real.

According to Wired, Randonautica “is using a random number generator to produce specific coordinates within a set radius of your current location that you can travel to as a way of exploring the world around you. People gather these coordinates through a dedicated app, Randonautica, where they can further define what they want to encounter.”

Wired explained, “The app encourages users to set a personal intention before visiting a location, in the hopes of uncovering ‘synchronicities,’ coincidences or occurrences outside usual patterns of experience.” The hashtag #radonautchallenge has taken off on TikTok in particular.

2. Police Revealed That Lewis & Wenner Were Shot

On June 30, police in Seattle wrote, “Seattle Police homicide detectives, working closely with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, have identified the remains of two individuals found inside bags last week at Duwamish Head in West Seattle. Detectives have identified a 27-year-old male and a 36-year-old female. Detectives do not believe this case is connected to any other investigations in the Puget Sound area.”

A GoFundMe page names the victims as Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27. They were both shot. The motive and suspect are not clear.

The Seattle Police Department confirmed the discovery in a news release, writing on June 19, “Detectives are currently investigating after several bags containing human remains were located near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW this afternoon.” The statement continued:

Police responded after receiving a call of a suspicious bag on the beach. Another bag was located in the water. Once the contents were determined to be remains, detectives responded to begin their investigation. Harbor Patrol is assisting on the call, and detectives will work closely with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation proceeds. This remains an active and on-going investigation.

Police are working with the county medical examiner to identify the remains, the release indicated. There is no indication yet whether they belong to one person or more than one person, and no cause of death has yet been determined.

At first, it wasn’t clear what was in the bags. West Seattle blog noted that police found “a black plastic bag that smelled really bad.” A woman wrote on that comment thread, “My kids and I were driving Alki when we happened upon the scene. We saw SPD zipping someone (or something) into a full-size black body bag. And over the radio they talked about sweeping the scene. So much for taking the kids to the beach. My condolences to whoever it may be.”

3. There Is a GoFundMe Established to Help Catch the Killer of Jessica Lewis & Austin Wenner, Who Were Dating

The GoFundMe page in the names of Lewis and Wenner is a reward fund designed to help catch their killer(s). It was established by Gina Jaschke, Lewis’ aunt. “Please help find the killers who did this to my niece and boyfriend. All money goes to the reward for anybody who helps police arrest these animals who did this,” Jaschke wrote on Facebook.

“On June 19, Seattle Police and Seattle Fire recovered several bags containing human remains that were located near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW. The agencies initially responded to the area for reports of a suspicious suitcase washed up on the beach. Another bag was also found in the water, according to police,” the page reads.

“Seattle Police homicide detectives, working closely with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, have identified the remains of two individuals found inside the bags last week. The bodies have been identified 35-year-old Jessica Lewis, who died on June 16 from multiple gunshot wounds. The second body has been identified as 27-year-old Austin Wenner, who died on June 16 from a gunshot wound of the torso. Both of the deaths have been ruled as homicides.”

The GoFundMe page continues:

PLEASE HELP FIND THE PERSON OR PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS SENSELESS CRIME. This GO FUND ME page is for the REWARD MONEY to help catch these animals. Your donation will help and go to the person who gives the Seattle Police information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these murderers.

4. Lewis & Wenner Were Described as ‘Good-Hearted People’

The GoFundMe page says that Lewis was a mother of four children.

“Jessica & Cash were good-hearted people. She leaves behind 4 beautiful children. Their parents and family are heartbroken beyond words. Along with countless friends and loved ones,” it reads. “Somebody knows something, and whoever helps solved this case will receive the money raised for their reward. PLEASE CALL Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.”

On her Facebook page, which she filled with selfies, Lewis wrote that she had been in a relationship since 2018. Her cover photo is a purple rose. He page was also filled with GIFS and graphics with inspirational or in-your-face sayings, including some critical of President Donald Trump.

“She was like the most caring person,” said Jaschke to KIRO7, describing Lewis as working with developmentally disabled adults. “They were just nice normal people,” she said of Lewis and Wenner. “Nobody deserves what happened to them.”

5. Wenner Went by the Name ‘Cash Money’ on Social Media

The GoFundMe and Wenner’s Facebook page indicate he went by the name Cash or Cash Money.

He described himself on his Facebook page as “a pistol off asshole,” and wrote, “Ninjas at The Dark Carnival.” He said he went to White River High School and was from Kent, Washington.

Three years ago, he told a friend on Facebook that he was sober, writing, “if I even told you about this last year you would trip lol but I am sober now to (sic).”

He wrote that he was in a relationship with Jessica Lewis since 2015. The year before, he wrote that he had a baby boy. “Its about time for everything to slow down and get back on track the fast life is fun but to much stress and frustration time to lax for real…….! Come Monday,” he wrote that same year. “Changes in life are hard just gotta move thru it and change your old ways,” he wrote. In 2013, he shared a Confederate flag as his cover photo.

