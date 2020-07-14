Playboy Model Ashley Alexa Dies at 35

Ashley Alexa, a model who has appeared in Playboy magazine, has died at the age of 35. Alexa’s cause of death has not been made public.

Fellow Playboy model Khloe Terae spoke about Alexa’s death in a tweet that read, “I’ve had 3 friends leave this earth way too soon 💔 Alyshia Ashlee, Kim Fattorini, and now Ashley Alexa… heartbroken again. RIP beautiful angels 💔💔💔.” Alyshia Ashlee, a Playboy model also, died in February 2014. Kimberly Fattorini died following an overdose of the drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate aka “GHB” in July 2017, according to The Daily Beast.

Alexa’s friend, Robin van der Putten, also paid tribute to Alexa in a Facebook post that read, “R.I.P. Ashley Alexa …So sad to hear.. Today our Miami family of Friends lost one of the sweetest from our middle.” Another friend, Susanne Soldano, said in a Facebook post, “Devastated to learn of the passing of my beautiful girl..Till we meet again. RIP Ashley Alexa.”

Alexa Was Recorded at an Event on June 14

Miami real estate agent Caterine Gomez Munoz posted a video showing her hosting an event with Alexa in Miami on June 14.

According to various modeling profiles, Alexa was based in Miami, Florida, and in New York City. On her One Model Place profile, Alexa says that she does not do an nudity aside from her work with Playboy. Alexa says that she has appeared in three editions of Playboy, between April 2008 and September 2008. Alexa also lists her other credits as appearing in the magazines FHM and American Curves.

Alexa said in the intro to her Model Mayhem page that she was “not interested in Internet dating.” Alexa also said that she was only interested in working with “outstanding photographers.”

Alex Was Last Active on Her OnlyFans Page on July 10

Alexa was last active on her OnlyFans page on July 10. OnlyFans is a content subscription service that has “changed sex work forever,” according to The New York Times. Alexa wrote in the description of her page, “Blonde bombshell with curves in all the right places… As seen in Playboy and your other favorite magazines. Foot fans welcome as well… They’re always pedicured & ready!” Alexa has 41 posts and 667 likes on the page.

Alexa’s final Instagram post came on July 7. Alexa wrote in the caption, “Learn the difference between who’s in your corner & who’s in your business.”

Alexa Described Herself as a ‘Lingerie Designer’ on Her LinkedIn Page

According to her LinkedIn page, Alexa has a qualification from the International Academy of Design and Technology in Tampa, Florida. Alexa says on that profile that she was the owner and lingerie designer at Donna Scarlatta aka Scarlett Woman.

The last visible post on Alexa’s Facebook page saw her ask friends for donations to the charity Rise Against Hunger in lieu of birthday gifts. In November 2013, according to a post on Alexa’s Facebook page, her face was featured in a mural that appeared on the side of a building on West 50th street. Alexa joked in the post, “Yes, thats my face on the side of a NYC building on 50th & the West Side Hwy… no biggie.”

The installation was part of the celebration of the opening of Space New York, the first foreign outpost of the famed Ibiza nightclub.

On her Blogger profile, Alexa listed Ibiza among her interests, as well as New Yor City, Italian design and underground house and hip-hop.

