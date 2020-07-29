Brock Beck: New York Rangers Star’s Son Killed in Road Rage Stabbing

Brock Beck, the son of former National Hockey League player Barry Beck, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday morning on July 26, according to a Hamilton Police press release.

Police are stating that they believe he may have been the victim of a road rage incident and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Binbrook, Ontario Police Department, the Hamilton Major Crime Unit at 905-546-4667 or Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

Brock, who had recently announced his plans to attend college in Iowa, was just 20 years old.

Brock Was A Wrestling Athlete & The Son Of Former NY Rangers Captain Barry Beck

Brock was a Grinnell-Newburg Community Schools graduate, according to his Twitter profile. He was also an avid wrestler who looked up to his big brother, [name]. In one tweet, he wrote:

Big bro just wrestled his last tournament yesterday. I based my whole career from him. I’d always try the moves he tried, always wore what he wore, and strived to be like him. I’m blessed to have him as a role model, mentor, and inspiration to my wrestling career.

At Grinnell-Newburg, Brock made quite an impression, earning multiple wrestling medals. “Congratulations to Brock Beck who placed 4th at the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament,” the school wrote in a February 2019 update. “Beck becomes the first Tiger ever, to earn 3 State medals in wrestling.”

In April of this year, Brock made the announcement on Twitter that he would be attending Central College in the fall.

He also seemed close to his father, the former New York Rangers Captain Barry Beck. Beck was a professional ice hockey player and played for the Colorado Rockies, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings. At the age of 30, he retired from the sport after suffering a severe shoulder injury, as the New York Times reported in 1987.

In one tweet, Brock is in his father’s truck listening to mariachi when Barry warns him to turn off the “idiot music” or risk being unable to drive the truck anymore:

Even though he may not like Mexican music I would like to wish my papito a happy Father's Day!

Police Believe Brock May Have Been Killed In A Road Rage Incident

If anyone has any info please contact the Binbrook, Ontario Police Department. Binbrook is a 30 minute drive from Hamilton, Ontario. Brock Cameron Beck, November 30 1999 – July 25 2020. May he rest peacefully and his killer be brought to justice.

In a press release, Hamilton Police reported that they responded to 3063 Binbrook Road at around 2 a.m. and found the 20-year-old Brock with injuries from a stabbing as well as a 16-year-old who was also described as injured but was released. Brock was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. According to police, they believe the suspects were tailgating Brock’s 2011 gray Ford Fusion in a white four-door sedan and eventually confronted Beck and his friend in person.

In an update, police reported that they believe Brock was the victim of road rage and alcohol may have been a factor. Moreover, they came away with two suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1 – Male with darker skin, with a perm style haircut and possibly a muscular build.

Suspect 2 – Male white, longer hair that has been pushed back.

Brock’s father wrote an emotional post in which he expressed regret at not being able to be there in his son’s final moments and asked the Gods to have mercy upon the assailants’

souls:

Why would someone stab him multiple times if not to kill him?

I love and miss him desperately.

I called my mother to tell her the news and she was devastated like my two brothers, Brocks’s mother and myself. Brock loved my mother and he was like a son to her. May my saviour Jesus Christ hold him and comfort him until we are reunited again. I love and miss you my beloved son Brock Cameron Beck for eternity. I never got to say goodbye but I see your face with your beautiful smile.

