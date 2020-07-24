COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Second Round Details Confirmed [Amount & Eligibility]

The details of the upcoming stimulus check were confirmed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on July 23 during a press conference with reporters. The second round of stimulus checks will be for the same amount as the first round, he confirmed, which means that hundreds of millions of Americans will receive another check for $1,200 in the months to come — if this package is approved.

Other details of the second round were established: the cutoff point for income eligibility will not be $40,000, as many speculated. Rather, it will be the same cutoff point as the first round of stimulus checks had: anyone with an income under $75,000 will receive $1,200, and this number will slowly phase out up to an income of $99,000.

To reporters on Thursday, Mnuchin said, “We’re talking about the same provision as last time, so our proposal is the exact same proposal as last time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Second Round of Stimulus Checks Will Be Exactly the Same as the First Round, Mnuchin Says — Here’s What That Means

Since Mnuchin has confirmed that the second round of stimulus checks will be exactly the same as the first round, this gives a very clear idea of who will qualify for this round if the package passes, as well as how much they can expect to receive.

Here’s the general structure of the stimulus check amounts, as established in the CARES Act:

The qualification is based on your adjusted gross income:

Single filers who earn $75,000 or less annually will get $1,200

Single filers who earn over $75,000 will see their payment amount reduced by 5% of the amount they earn over $75,000, up to $99,000 as the cutoff point

Joint filers who earn less than $150,000 a year will get the full benefit

Joint filers who earn over $150,000 will see their payment amount reduced by 5% of the amount they earn, up to $198,000

There are several other aspects of the stimulus package containing the second round of stimulus checks, including unemployment benefits, payroll tax cuts, and more. The total cost of the package will be about $1 trillion, Forbes reports.

This is a developing post and will be updated.