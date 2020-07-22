COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Second Round Will Definitely Happen, McConnell Says

Mitch McConnell has confirmed a second round of coronavirus stimulus check payments for the first time. The Senate Majority Leader spoke publicly on Tuesday after a closed meeting with Republicans. He said in part, “The economy needs another shot of adrenaline. If we lose control of the virus…everything else will be window dressing.”

McConnell did not provide further clarification, regarding the amount Americans might expect in their payments, or the range of eligibility. He has previously made a comment leaving some to believe he might support an income cap at $40,000 for second round eligibility, but he has not supported this income cap explicitly.

Here’s what you need to know:

McConnell Believes There Will Be ‘Democrat Support’ for the Stimulus Package Plan the Trump Administration Is Going to Reveal

The American people cannot completely stop building their lives until a vaccine is available. The U.S.A. was not built for a defensive crouch. We need to smartly, safely stand up an educational system and an economy that works for workers and families in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/kEtPNydhKe — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 21, 2020

During his Tuesday statement, McConnell provided a few statements that shed light on the Trump administration’s upcoming stimulus package. He said he believed there would be “Democratic support” for the bill, and that the goal was to ”carve out a new normal.”

”We can’t go back to April,” he said.

According to Fox News, the upcoming stimulus package will cost an estimated $1 trillion. Of that $1 trillion, $100 billion would go to state and local governments, and $70 billion would go toward helping schools re-open safely, the news network reports.

McConnell Is Expected to Present More Details of the Stimulus Plan This Week

Our country can’t afford a second epidemic of frivolous lawsuits while we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The next relief package should focus on four things: Jobs, healthcare, kids in school, and liability protections for those helping us fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/cR17sxbtl1 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 20, 2020

Now that Congress is back in session for the next two weeks, McConnell is expected to present the full stimulus plan backed by the Trump administration, or at least more details of it, in the days to come. He has until early August before Congress goes on break again; if Congress can’t approve this package by that point, then the American people will have to wait until the fall for another potential round of stimulus payments.

McConnell’s explicit support for a second round of payments is significant, given his prominent position in the Senate, and his role in the Republican Party. But that doesn’t mean every GOP senator has fallen in line behind him. On July 21, Sen. Ted Cruz was one such Republican senator who clarified that he is still very much against another big stimulus package, which shows that the fight for a second round is nowhere near over.

Cruz said to CNN, “At lunch today I asked my Republican colleagues, ‘What in the hell are we doing?’ We’ll see where this ends up, we still don’t know the details of this initial proposal, but, as it’s written right now, I’m not only a no, I’m a hell no.”

Sen. Rand Paul was similarly displeased about the idea of another package. On July 21 he tweeted, “The majority of Republicans are now no different than socialist Democrats when it comes to debt. They simply don’t care about debt and are preparing to add at least another trillion dollars in debt this month, combined with the trillions from earlier this summer.”

McConnell acknowledged this dissent to CNN. He said the new stimulus plan “enjoys fairly significant support among Republican senators” but “not everyone.”

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: All the Second Round Payment Options