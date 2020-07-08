Gennica Cochran ID’d as Server Involved in Michael Lofthouse Altercation

Gennica Cochran is the server who demanded that Michael Lofthouse leave the Barnardus Lodge in Carmel Valley, California on July 4. The incident was captured on video and spread across the world. The video shows one of the servers at the Barnardus Lodge confronting Lofthouse and demanding that he leave.

According to members of the Chan family, who were at the restaurant celebrating a birthday party, Lofthouse had been spewing racial slurs at the group all night. The woman who posted the original video of the incident, Jordan Chan, said in an interview with KION 456 that Lofthouse was drunk during the incident. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Lofthouse’s mother, Linda, confirmed that her son has an alcohol problem and referred to him as a “loose cannon.”

Lofthouse has responded to the scandal in a statement via KSBW’s Felix Cortez:

My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face.

Cochran Has Been Described as Displaying ‘Passionate Fury’ Against Michael Lofthouse

Cochran tells Lofthouse, “Get out of here! You are not allowed here! You don’t talk to our guests like that! You need to leave right now! Get out! You are not allowed here ever again!” As a result of her stand, a man named Jeremy Stephens started a GoFundMe page to honor Cochran. Stephens writes in the description of the page that it is important to stand up to racists, it’s just as important to “lift up the people who stand up to defend those who are on the receiving end of such racism.” At the time of writing, the page has raised close to $14,000. The original goal of the page was $1,000.

Stephens described Cochran as displaying “passionate fury” against Lofthouse. He added that Cochran could have put her job at risk with her words. A friend of Cochran’s who donated to the cause commented on the video:

Gennica!! When I saw this video without knowing it was you I just said “Wow!” and when I found out it was you I wasn’t too surprised. I miss you and I love you and your BIG heart! Thank you so much for standing up to this racism. It means more than you know.

Cochran Says She Has Dedicated Her Life to ‘Service, Compassion & Grace’

In addition, working as a server at the Barnardus Lodge, Cochran seems to be better known as a yoga teacher in the Carmel Valley area. According to one online profile, Cochran is a 500+ hour certified teacher. Cochran learned her craft at the Mount Madonna School of Yoga in 2010. That bio says that Cochran was influenced by Indian yoga master Baba Hari Dass. The bio says that Cochran was inspired by Dass to live a life dedicated to “service, compassion, and grace.”

The profile goes on to say that Cochran encourages her students to “explore their practice with intention, focus and humility.” The piece adds that Cochran wants her students to understand who they are, “powerful, connected, intuitive beings.” The profile gives Cochran’s “Favorite Escape” as the Hiking Garland Ranch Park which is located a mile west of the Barnardus Lodge in the Carmel Valley.

