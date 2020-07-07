Michael Lofthouse, Tech CEO, Recorded in Altercation With Asian Family

Michael Lofthouse, a British-born tech CEO, was recorded making racist remarks to an Asian family in Bernardus Lodge in Carmel Valley, California.
CBS News’ Ramy Inocencio named the man in the video as Michael Lofthouse, the CEO of Solid8. The video went viral on July 7 after it was retweeted by The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson.
In the Video, Lofthouse Says: ‘Trump’s Gonna F**k You’
Trigger warning: Racism, Vulgar Language (FYI he had a LOT more to say after I stopped recording) This is the face of the man who relentlessly harassed my family and I completely UNPROVOKED, UNWARRANTED, and UNCONSCIONABLE. We were celebrating my tita's birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us. ("Fuck you Asians" "Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you're from" "You don't belong here")
According to Instagram user Jordanlizchan, who shared the original video, she was with her family celebrating her aunt’s birthday when the altercation occurred. The clip begins with Chan asking Lofthouse to repeat what he had just said. At the time of the recording, Lofthouse is sitting alone at a table. Lofthouse responds by staring at the camera and flipping off Chan and her family. After a moment, Lofthouse says, “Trump’s gonna f**k you.” Lofthouse also says, “You f*****s need to leave! You f*****g Asian piece of s**t!
A server at the restaurant demands that Lofthouse leave the establishment while telling him that Chan and her family are “valued guests.” Lofthouse tells the server that he has already paid. He gathers his things and then leaves.
Chan wrote in the caption of the video that her family was “relentessly harassed” by Lofthouse during their birthday celebration. Chan said that Lofthouse used the phrases, ““F**k you Asians,” “Go back to whatever f*****g Asian country you’re from” and “You don’t belong here.”
Shortly after posting the original video, Chan posted a screenshot of a conversation that Lofthouse had with a man named Ahmed Omer. Omer wrote, “You are a trash human being and you deserve every bad thing that happens to you.”
A man using the moniker Michael Lofthouse responds saying, “Great food for u – Leave our planet. You Asian f**k. Come near me or my people u r f*****g dead. Do not start. U f*****g piece of shot.”
Lofthouse Emigrated to the United States in 2010
According to Lofthouse’s Facebook page, he lives in San Francisco. Online records show that Solid8, a tech consulting company, is based in the Bay Area.
Records show that Lofthouse emigrated to the United States in 2010, originally living in New York City. Lofthouse graduated from Newcastle Business School in 2005. He studied business studies at the school, which is associated with Northumbria University, is located in the northeast of England, according to his now-deleted LinkedIn page.
While based in England, Lofthouse said that he worked for tech giants such as Hewlett-Packard and IBM. Upon moving to the United States, Lofthouse worked for software companies such as Appdynamics, Inkling and BMC Software, as a salesman. Lofthouse says on his LinkedIn introduction page that he has “has broad experience in the US & UK Cloud Technology markets.”
In July 2016, Lofthouse was found guilty of vandalism and sentenced to two days in prison, three years probation, 80 hours of community service. As a result of the case, Lofthouse also had a restraining order placed upon him. Lofthouse had also been facing charges of domestic battery and the destruction of telephone lines. Those charges were dismissed.
