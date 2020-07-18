John Lewis’ Wife, Lillian Miles Lewis, Died in 2012 After a Long Illness

John Lewis, the iconic civil rights activist, passed away at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019. He had already lost his wife, Lillian Miles Lewis, in 2012 after she suffered a long illness. What was Lillian Miles Lewis’ cause of death? She died after a long illness.

She Didn’t Want John Lewis To Talk Publicly About Her Illness & Take the Focus Away from His Work

Specific details about Lillian Miles Lewis’ cause of death were not shared publicly when she died. In fact, Lewis had never wanted her illness to take the focus away from her husband’s work and activism.

In January 2013, her close friend Xernona Clayton told AJC that Lillian simply had not wanted her illness to overshadow her husband’s work.

Clayton said: “She’d kind of get on him about telling people she was sick. She didn’t want that to be the focus. She wanted him to do his work.”

In fact, Lewis had always been a fierce supporter of her husband, WABE reported. At her funeral, Clayton said: “She immersed herself deeply into everything he wanted to do. She gave her talent, her energy, her counsel and her fundraising ability to meet John’s needs. … Lillian was a work horse not a show horse.”

Although her specific cause of death wasn’t shared when she died, Clayton did reveal that Lewis had been ill for quite a long time and had died at the age of 73 at Emory University Hospital.

She Died on the 45th Anniversary of When They First Met

Lillian Miles Lewis, wife of U.S. Representative John Lewis, died Monday, Dec. 31,2012 at Emory University. She was 73. pic.twitter.com/g90lPzVa — The Amazing Almighty Avenging ΑΔ Chapter (@AdSigmas) January 4, 2013

She died on New Year’s Eve 2012, the 45th anniversary of when she and John Lewis had met, WABE reported. She had longtime health issues and had been hospitalized before she died.

Lewis taught in Nigeria in 1960 and then was a Peace Corps volunteer there for two additional years before meeting John Lewis in 1967, AJC reported. They were at a party at Clayton’s home for New Year’s Eve. The two married in 1968.

Clayton told AJC about the pairing: “I figured he needed a partner like Lillian, and Lillian needed someone who was moving into such important areas. She was a sober-minded, level-headed intellectual.”

Lewis continued her own career while her husband was a political activist. She had a bachelor’s in social studies and an English minor from California State College at Los Angeles. She had a master’s in library sciences from the University of Southern California. From 1989 to 2003, she was the director of external affairs for the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs at Clark Atlanta University, AJC reported.

Nearly eight years after Lillian Miles Lewis died, her husband John Lewis passed away at the age of 80.

Lillian Miles Lewis is buried at South View Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. Her funeral was at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

John Lewis and Lillian Miles Lewis had one son: John Miles Lewis. John and Lillian adopted John Miles in 1976 when he was just two months old. John Lewis said he fell in love with his son the very first time he saw him.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates