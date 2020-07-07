WATCH: Male ‘Karen’ Fired for Lashing Out in Florida Costco Store

A man filmed yelling in a Florida Costco has been fired by his firm.

The company where the man was employed, Ted Todd Insurance, posted an update on their official company Twitter page, stating the man’s employment has been terminated, on July 7, after video of the male ‘Karen’ in Florida “yelling at an elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask” went viral.

The footage, filmed at the Gulf Coast Town Center Costco store in Fort Myers, Florida, was shared on Twitter.

Filmmaker Billy Corben posted the video on July 6. He wrote, “Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in ‘Running the World Since 1776’ shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida.”

However, the woman is not seen in the video, or heard asking the man to wear a mask.

Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1776" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

In the video, the man approaches the camera, yelling “you’re harassing me?”

Another man’s voice is then heard saying, “I’m not harassing you, you’re coming close to me,” as the man in the red shirt keeps approaching and says, “I feel threatened, I feel threatened! Back up! Threaten me again! Back the f*** up, put your f***ing phone down.”

Corben explained in another tweet, “this occurred at the Gulf Coast Town Center location on 6/27 and one of the customers targeted said: ‘To give Costco the credit, they escorted him out and made me wait inside and monitored him until he left and then they send someone with me to the care to make sure I’m okay.’

This occurred at the Gulf Coast Town Center location on 6/27 and one of the customers targeted said: "To give Costco the credit, they escorted him out and made me wait inside and monitored him until he left and then they send someone with me to the care to make sure I'm okay." — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Ted Todd Insurance Confirmed they have Fired the Man

Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. — Ted Todd Insurance (@TedToddAgency) July 7, 2020

Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. — Ted Todd Insurance (@TedToddAgency) July 7, 2020

Charley Todd, CEO of Ted Todd Insurance, posted on their Twitter page, “thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. Threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community. We are also committed to immediately reviewing our internal existing culture at TTI. We ask that further feedback be sent to HR@tedtoddinsurance.com. Charley Todd, CEO.”

Documentary filmmaker Billy Corben, who posted the original video, identified the man on a public Facebook post, but his identity has yet to be verified by the company officially.

UPDATE: The man has been identified as now former @TedToddAgency insurance salesman Daniel Maples. CEO @CharleyTodd says: "He absolutely does not represent our values and no longer works at our agency. We are working with Allstate to release a statement shortly. Wear a mask." pic.twitter.com/q5868M4igY — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

CEO Charley Todd placed a message on his personal Twitter page regarding the incident, which read, “thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. He absolutely does not represent our values and no longer works at our agency. We are working with Allstate to release a statement shortly. Wear a mask. Be love.”

Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. He absolutely does not represent our values and no longer works at our agency. We are working with Allstate to release a statement shortly. Wear a mask. Be love — Charley Todd (@CharleyTodd) July 7, 2020

The Video has Been Viewed More Than 4.5 Million Times

Since it was posted, the video has garnered more than 4.5 million views.

The video also appeared on the page “Karens Gonna Karen,” a Twitter page dedicated to making “Karens” famous, with a picture of Trump as the avatar and a page description saying, “did you protest so you can get a haircut? Have you spewed a racist rant? If so, I can make you (in)famous, so by all means….KAREN ON!!”

“#KarenChrinicles male-Karen does not like the elderly. He yells at an elderly women who simply asks that he wear mask and social distance in the store. This male-Karen is afraid of himself so he tries really, really hard to bully others – but fails!” the caption reads.

#KarenChrinicles male-Karen does not like the elderly. He yells at an elderly women who simply asks that he wear mask and social distance in the store. This male-Karen is afraid of himself so he tries really, really hard to bully others – but fails! pic.twitter.com/pJo8C5K79P — Karen’s gonna Karen (@KarenGonna) July 7, 2020

Filmmaker Who Posted the Original Clip Has Shared Similar Content Before

Corben, who resides in Florida, has shared similar content to the Costco Male “Karen” video before.

In early July, he posted a video of a Miami Police officer getting into a confrontation with a woman at the Miami International Airport.

In the video, the officer can be seen speaking with a maskless woman waiting near a check-in desk before he hits her and she is pushed to the ground, later saying “she headbutted me.”

READ NEXT: Ellen Pao: Former Reddit CEO Knew About Ghislaine Maxwell & Underage Girls