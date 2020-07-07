Daniel Maples: Florida Man Says ‘I Feel Threatened’ in Viral Video at Costco

Twitter users have identified a man seen aggressively confronting two Costco customers because, according to Corben, one woman asked him to wear a mask in Florida and a man defended her.

In the video, he is seen screaming at the person recording him, “I feel threatened. Back off! Threaten me again. Back the f**k off and put your f**king phone down.” The man, wearing a red T-shirt that reads “Running the World Since 1776,” advances several times with his hands balled in fists as he says he feels threatened.

The video has been viewed on Twitter more than 5.7 million times.

The Man Has Been Identified As Daniel Maples

Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1776" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

According to Corben, the incident took place at a Costco near the Gulf Coast Town Center, a shopping mall in Fort Myers. Corben also tweeted that one of the customers bearing the brunt of Maples’ aggression said, “To give Costco the credit, they escorted him out and made me wait inside and monitored him until he left and then they send someone with me to the care to make sure I’m okay.”

According to one Twitter user, the man is Daniel Maples, an insurance salesman who worked for Ted Todd Insurance at one point. Ted Todd Insurance, according to its Twitter page, “provides home, auto, commercial (and) retirement products at offices located throughout Florida.”

Dan Maples sells insurance @ Ted Todd Insurance(an All State company) linkedin matches the area https://t.co/fCVVuIdozN pic.twitter.com/4U0h4qwdJv — Khoarantine (@khoaphan) July 7, 2020

A search of the company website for Daniel Maples says the page for him no longer exists and Maples’ Linkedin page is no longer visible, even though it appears under a Google search. Ted Todd Insurance has said it has fired an unnamed employee.

Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. — Ted Todd Insurance (@TedToddAgency) July 7, 2020

The company announced that they had fired an employee whom they did not name, but whose behavior they said was “in direct conflict with our company values.”

The company went on to say, “Threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community. We are also committed to immediately reviewing our internal existing culture at TTI. We ask that further feedback be sent to HR@tedtoddinsurance.com.”

Costco, Other Major Retailers, Struggle to Enforce Mask-Wearing

@costco Please tell us that you have revoked the membership of Daniel Maples. I'd love to go into a Costco, but scenes like this prevent me from doing so. Also, find out how he got into the store without a mask. Thanks. — Rick Kendle (@KendleRick) July 7, 2020

Costco, according to Business Insider, was one of the first retailers to make mask-wearing mandatory for customers.

“Costco Dan,” as he has been called on Twitter, is hardly the first Costco customer to protest wearing a mask. A woman in an Oregon Costco refused to put on a mask and sat in the middle of the floor instead, telling the general manager, “I am an American. I have constitutional rights.”

2nd half of video – GM shows up pic.twitter.com/m5mtrEOmhs — ONLY iN LVNV ➐ (@OnlyInLVNV) July 5, 2020

