Mary Kay Letourneau Dies of Cancer at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, a former Seattle elementary school teacher who famously served time in prison after admitting to having a love affair with her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, died on July 7, 2020, as first reported by KING 5 reporter Susannah Frame. Letourneau was 58.

Frame tweeted on Tuesday night that the former elementary school teacher died of cancer.

Frame shared a photo of Letourneau and her longtime friend and attorney Anne Bremner. She tweeted, “Anne remembers her friend tonight as ‘one of the most alive people” she’d ever known. She also said Letourneau was a dedicated mother of her two girls and ‘did everything right by them.'”

A GoFundMe account was set up for Letourneau and her family by a friend.

Gabriel Jones, who started the fundraiser, wrote on the page, “I’m setting this up for the purpose of helping their family during these times. I know they need the help or I wouldn’t be asking for others to pitch in. I also know that everyone has their own issues financially at this time but if you’re able to contribute anything — it will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Letourneau is survived by her children, Steven Jr., Claire, Nicholas, and Jacqueline, whom she had with first husband, Steve Letourneau. She also had two daughters, Audrey and Georgia, from her relationship and marriage with Fualaau. The couple separated in 2017 and their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Letourneau & Fualaau Married in 2005 After She Spent Over 7 Years in Prison, But They Divorced in 2019

When Letourneau’s affair with Fualaau started, she was 34, and he was 12. After she was released from prison in August 2004, Fualaau, now 21 years old, petitioned the court and a judge lifted the order that barred contact between them. Letourneau had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape and served 7-and-a-half years in prison.

Their highly controversial relationship remained in the media spotlight after the couple married and had two children together. However, in 207, Fualaau filed for legal separation.

Letourneau’s friend and former attorney David Gehrke says it was Fualaau who filed for legal separation. “She could try to contest it, but that’s legally tough to do,” he said. “Perhaps if they want to figure out about the children and child support, but their kids are getting pretty old now.”

“When one person is unhappy in the relationship, the other person can’t be happy either,” he continued. “And there are two people in this relationship.”

In March 2020, a source told People of the finalized divorce, “Basically, what’s hers is hers, and what’s his is his. She has her assets and debts; he has his assets and debts. And going forward, any debt that each of them accrue is theirs alone. Everything is split up.”

Letourneau & Fualaau’s Daughters Attended School in the Same District She Once Taught

In an interview with Barbara Walters for her “American Scandal” series in 2015, the couple opened up about their then-teenage daughters. Letourneau said of Fualaau, “Probably why I looked so forward to getting married is because I already knew what kind of father he was … just knowing his personality and how invested he was in being a father.”

On having two children attending school in the same district she once taught Letourneau said, “There was never a sit-down chat, ‘Now is the time we’re going to talk to our children about this. They seemed to already know … because they grew up with it. … There’s just never been a ‘Wow, we better explain.’”

