Vili Fualaau Now: Where Is Mary Kay Letourneau’s Ex-Husband Today?

Mary Kay Letourneau, a former Seattle elementary school teacher who famously served time in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, died on July 6, 2020, KING 5 News reported. Letourneau was 58. She served time in prison after being convicted of child rape and later married Fualaau.

Letourneau was 34 and married with four children when she Fualaau became her student at Shorewood Elementary School. After she was released from prison in August 2004, Fualaau, then 21, petitioned the court and a judge lifted the order that barred contact between them. Letourneau had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape and served 7-and-a-half years in prison.

“The two of them want to be together,” a friend of Letourneau’s told People in 1998. “They’re drawn together like magnets.” The controversial couple, who married on May 21, 2005, at the Columbia Winery in Woodinville, Washington, welcomed two daughters during their relationship: Georgia, and Audrey.

Fualaau was just 14 years old when he first became a father. He welcomed his second daughter with Letourneau while she was still in prison. During this time, Fualaau’s mother, Soona, helped take care of their children.

In 2017, after a decade of marriage, Fualaau filed for legal separation from Letourneau, and their divorce finalized earlier this year. A source told People in May, “[Fualaau is] starting to get some perspective. He sees things clearly now, and realizes that this wasn’t a healthy relationship from the start.”

Here’s what Fualaau, 37, has been up to since he parted ways with Letourneau:

Fualaau Worked as DJ Until 2018, When He was Charged with a DUI

Fualaau started pursuing a career as a professional DJ while he was still married to Letourneau. Known as DJ Headline, Fualaau used to perform regularly and post about his professional gigs on his official Facebook page. However, Fualauu hasn’t updated or posted an update on his DJ page since 2018.

The same year, Fualaau was charged with driving under the influence. A King County Sheriff officer told the Daily Mail that he was cited after crashing his 2002 Mercury Mountainer into three cars just before midnight on February 2, while driving through Burien, Washington.

According to TMZ, Prosecutors said that his BAC was .08, the minimum level for DUI, but that Fualaau also had THC in his blood.

His Daughters With Letourneau, Audrey & Georgia, are All Grown Up

Letourneau and Fualaau’s eldest daughter, Audrey, 22, studied at Highline College, while her sister, Audrey, 21, is in a relationship with boyfriend Josiah Santos. After Fualaau and Letourneau’s separation, they both remained active in the children’s’ lives.

Audrey and Georgia both attended school in the same district where their mother once taught. However, Letourneau told Barbara Walters in 2015 that their parents’ scandal was never a huge issue for them.

“There was never a sit-down chat, ‘Now is the time we’re going to talk to our children about this. They seemed to already know … because they grew up with it. … There’s just never been a ‘Wow, we better explain.’”

Fualaau was By Letourneau’s Side When She Died of Stage 4 Cancer

Letourneau’s longtime friend and lawyer David Gehrke told King 5, that she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. According to TMZ, Letourneau had been in hospice care for the past month and despite their separation, Fualaau remained by her side through the end.

The Faulaau and the Letourneau families’ released a joint statement on Tuesday:

We are deeply saddened to share the very difficult news that our beloved Mary passed away peacefully on July 6th 2020 after a six month battle since being diagnosed with stage IV, or metastatic, cancer. Mary fought tirelessly against this terrible disease. It is in that spirit that we ask for privacy and respect for our desire to focus on the road ahead for all of us who make up Mary’s collective family. We ask that our boundaries and need for privacy be honored with continued kindness and understanding.

