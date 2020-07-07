Donald Trump Paid Someone to Take His SATs, Niece Mary Trump Says in New Book

Excerpts of Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump‘s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, were published by CNN on Tuesday, and one particular section stood out, the bombshell claim that the president cheated on his SATs.

Mary writes in her tell-all book, which is set to be released on July 14, that Trump paid a proxy to take the standardized test for him. She said he enlisted “a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him.”

“The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school. Trump was “worried that his grade point average, which put him far from the top of his class, would scuttle his efforts to get accepted.”

“Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well,” Mary writes of the person who took the SATs for Trump.

Trump Only Attended the University of Pennsylvania for 2 Years

Trump has continuously touted Wharton as the best business school in the world, and he has also claimed that he graduated first in his class. In 2004, Trump said, “I went to the Wharton School of Finance, I got very good marks, I was a good student, it’s the best business school in the world, as far as I’m concerned.”

However, Trump did not earn his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. He received his undergraduate degree offered by Wharton to the University of Pennsylvania students.

Trump also only attended the University of Pennsylvania for two years. When Trump started college, it was as a student at Fordham, a Jesuit University in the Bronx, New York. In Gwenda Blair’s book, The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders and a President, the author writes that Trump’s grades at Fordham were merely “respectable,” and that he used his family connections to get accepted into UPenn.

Blair wrote that “an interview with a friendly Wharton admissions officer who was one of Freddy’s old high school classmates.” Freddy being Trump’s older brother.

Three of Trump’s children went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania: Donald Trump Jr. graduated from UPenn in 2000, Ivanka Trump in 2004, and Tiffany Trump in 2016.

Trump Trashed Obama for Being a ‘Terrible Student’ Who Did Not Deserve to Get Into Columbia University or Harvard Law School

“I heard [Obama] was a terrible student, terrible,” Trump said of President Barack Obama in a 2011 interview. “How does a bad student go to Columbia and then to Harvard?” Trump asked in an interview last month. “I’m thinking about it, I’m certainly looking into it. Let him show his records.”

“Let me tell you, I’m a really smart guy,” Trump added. “I was a really good student at the best school in the country. The reason I have a little doubt, just a little, is because he grew up and nobody knew him,” Trump said of Obama.

