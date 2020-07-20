Mark Anderl: Husband of Federal Judge Esther Salas Was Shot in Door

Mark Anderl is a criminal defense attorney and husband to federal Judge Esther Salas who was shot and critically wounded in the doorway of the family home in New Jersey. Salas was not wounded in the attack that injured Anderl.

Their son, Daniel, 20, was shot and killed by the same unidentified gunman at the home.

The killer showed up at the family’s home clad in a Fed-Ex uniform, according to New Jersey Globe.

Mark Anderl was initially listed in critical condition; the judge is not injured because she was in the basement at the time of the shooting, NBC New York reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Gunman Shot Mark Anderl Multiple Times When He Opened the Door, Reports Say

News reports describe an ambush at the door.

News 4 New York reported that the shooter showed up at the judge’s home in North Brunswick around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

The television station reported that the judge’s husband answered the door and was shot “multiple times.” The son came to see what was going on and was also shot.

According to the television station, the judge is the first Latina woman to serve on New Jersey’s federal bench. Rutgers University called her “The first Hispanic to serve as a US Magistrate Judge for NJ.”

The motive and suspect are not yet clear.

2. Mark Anderl Is a Prominent Criminal Defense Attorney

Federal Judge Esther Salas gave a super keynote address at our convocation today. Shared her experiences growing up in a poor immigrant family and the key role her teachers made in her later success. Very inspiring. A few of our 8th graders came in to show her their school. pic.twitter.com/guVjRLmCQS — Rocco Tomazic (@FBPSsup) September 4, 2018

The judge’s husband is a 63-year-old criminal defense attorney. Anderl is a lawyer with the New Jersey law firm of Anderl & Oakley, P.C.

His website biography says that Anderl practices in the areas of “State and Federal Criminal Defense Juvenile Delinquency DWI/Municipal Court.” He received his education from Brooklyn Law School and Northeastern University and was admitted to the New Jersey bar in 1985.

“Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Criminal Trial Attorney, 1997 to present Over 250 Criminal Jury Trials Anderl & Oakley, P.C., partner, 1997 to present,” his website says.

A Super Lawyers profile for Anderl says that his law firm “has office locations in Princeton and Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Criminal Trial Attorney and possessing more than 36 years of legal experience, Mr. Anderl devotes his practice solely to criminal defense. He represents the rights and liberties of clients throughout the state who stand accused of any type of felony or misdemeanor offense.”

In her nomination questionnaire, Salas stated that five years before her nomination hearing, her husband held a fundraiser in their home for Senator Robert Menendez. In 2019-2020, Mark Anderl gave small amounts to ActBlue, according to federal campaign finance donation records.

3. Anderl Used to Work as a Prosecutor

Honored to have met Judge Esther Salas, a fellow Emerson H.S. Alum and product of Union City! Excellent and inspiring keynote on our opening day. pic.twitter.com/KfWp3wZB92 — Cecilia Zimmer (@CeciliaZimmer15) September 4, 2018

According to his law firm biography, Mark Anderl worked as an assistant prosecutor for 10 years in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He has received numerous awards, including Middlesex County Bar Association Practitioner of the Year and New York top-rated lawyers. Super Lawyers says he “has handled more than 250 jury trials. During this time, he has achieved a long record of securing dismissals, acquittals and reductions of charges for the accused. A former assistant prosecutor with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Anderl has a unique and invaluable insight into the criminal justice system, which enables him to devise the most effective strategies possible to help his clients obtain the best possible outcomes for their unique circumstances.”

According to The New Jersey Globe, Salas is “a widely respected and popular jurist” who was nominated by President Barack Obama to be a federal judge in 2010 after serving as a public defender and federal magistrate.

4. Salas Once Said the Couple’s Son Might Follow in Their Legal Footsteps

Judge Esther Salas and Evelyn Padin speaking about latinas in the profession pic.twitter.com/bOD4ULzRRg — Albertina Webb (@NJDivorceAbby) May 16, 2019

Salas once told New Jersey Monthly, when her son was 17, that she could see him pursuing a legal career.

“I don’t want to dissuade him, but I was pulling for a doctor,” Salas told the publication. “He’s been arguing with us since he could talk—practicing his advocacy skills.” The story said that Salas “teaches him her mother’s mantra: ‘Tu no eres mejor que nadie, pero nadie es mejor que tu.’ It means you are not better than anyone, but no one is better than you.”

Daniel Anderl is listed by Perfect Game.org as a 2018 graduate of North Brunswick, New Jersey. He was listed as uncommitted. He attended St. Joseph high school and stood 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighed 150 pounds. Team last played for was listed as “baseball warehouse.”

5. Salas & Anderl Met When She Was a Legal Intern

#WCW Esther Salas, The United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey #Diversity #WomenInLaw pic.twitter.com/Tinun9yNth — LSAC Diversity (@LSACDiversity) March 21, 2018

According to New Jersey Monthly, Salas met her husband when he was working as a prosecutor and she was working as a law school intern. He spotted her “getting fingerprinted” and came over to talk to her, she told the publication, adding, “We’ve been inseparable since 1992.”

