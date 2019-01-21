Tamar Braxton, Celebrity Big Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tamar Braxton, star of The Real and Braxton Family Values, will be featured on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother. Braxton is a singer who began her career in 1990 as a founding member of The Braxtons, an R&B singing group formed with her sisters.

“Killing time by working out inside the Big Brother house and keeping this voice strong!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself working out and singing while getting ready for CBB. “Make sure to tune into Celebrity Big Brother Live Monday on CBS!”

Here’s what we know about Braxton:

1. She Plans to Yell “Lies!” Zillions on Times Throughout The Upcoming Season of Celebrity Big Brother

According to Entertainment Weekly, Braxton plans to yell “LIES!” more than “150 zillion times” throughout the season, because she knows that “somebody’s always gonna lie.”

Fans of Braxton’s are probably already familiar with her trademark phrase, as she used it many times throughout The Real and Braxton Family Values, whenever she didn’t believe what was being said.

Braxton also has a plan for dealing with any potential drama that might break out during the show. Her plan? “Go to sleep,” she told EW. “I’m going to go to sleep when there’s drama so my name is not in the mix. ‘Cause even if I’m in the room and don’t say nothing, it’s just ‘Tamar said….’ So I’m going to go to bed.”

2. Braxton Shaved Her Head Last Year as an Attempt to Free Herself From The Opinions of Other People

Braxton shaved off all of her hair last year and explained in an Instagram post why she made the decision to sport a bald head, saying her shaved head represents a kind of “personal freedom.”

“Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY,” she wrote.

The response came only a day after Braxton released the video of her having her head shaved on her Instagram account. The clip showed a snippet of the process, with a caption proclaiming Braxton was “finally free” of the restraints brought by hair.

3. She Recently Separated From Her Husband of 9 Years & Put Her $15 Million House on the Market

According to Cinema Blend, Braxton shaving her head is just a series of chances made by the singer lately, with some believing her “out with the old, in with the new” ideals are due to her separation from her husband and wanting to disconnect from her past.

In October, the musician separated from her husband Vincent Herbert. They were together for nine years before calling it quits, and although Braxton claimed she didn’t want to be married “for the sake of saying so,” there were rumors that Herbert was running around on Braxton, including one particularly nasty rumor that he’d gotten another woman pregnant. Braxton has denied the rumors, and continued to transform herself into a new woman.

She also put her $15 million house on the market last fall, adding to the long list of changes the celebrity has made over the past few months.

4. She Wants to Have Another Baby, Despite Struggling With Infertility Issues

According to Celebrity Insider, Braxton is planning on having another child in the near future, with or without new boyfriend Yemi. If Yemi isn’t on board, she may use embryos that she and Herbert have frozen when they were trying to have their son Logan. She mentioned that she has “three kids in the freezer still. Two boys and a girl,” and that “Vince is the daddy to all of them.”

She told the publication that she is still struggling with infertility issues. “I don’t know how they’re going to get here, but I really would like to have some more. They just don’t stick. Before I had Logan, I had infertility issues. I didn’t know it. And so Logan is my miracle baby. I went through IVF and didn’t have to use my embryos. I got pregnant right after.”

She added: “Everybody in the world can give up on you, but you cannot give up on yourself. And that’s just the bottom line through IVF, through your career, through your relationships, to your goals. The minute you give up, that’s when it’s over. You can’t give up. You have to make that promise to yourself that no matter what, I am not going to stop until I succeed at my goal. It’s a long road to get there, but sometimes it’s the universe changing to make things better for you.”

5. Braxton is a Successful Musician, Songwriter, Reality TV Star & Media Personality

Braxton is a successful musician and has five studio albums under her belt, while still working with her sisters at Arista Records several years ago, according to Inside the BB House. Although her group The Braxton’s didn’t make it very far, she went on to enjoy a successful solo career.

She was also the star on Braxton Family Values., which follows the Braxon sisters’ lives and has been going strong since 2011. Her appearance on the show has helped her branch out to many other roles, including snagging a spot as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag RaceI and Dancing With the Stars.

The premiere episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT. Check out the full schedule of the show here.

