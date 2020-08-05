Alan & Alex Stokes: Twin YouTube Stars Charged With Swatting

Alan and Alex Stokes, twin YouTube stars, were charged with swatting in connection to fake bank robberies in Irvine, California, the Orange County District Attorney announced today.

A press release issued by the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on August 5, 2020, said an Uber driver was held at gunpoint by police when they were responding to a reported bank robbery. The Stokes Twins YouTube channel has videos including a series of pranks.

“Twin brothers who star in YouTube videos featuring pranks on unsuspecting people have been charged with false imprisonment and swatting in connection with a pair of fake bank robberies in Irvine that resulted in their Uber driver being held at gunpoint by police. The Uber driver was not involved in the prank,” the press release says.

The Stokes brothers, who are 23, are charged with one felony count of false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit and one misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency in connection with the pranks, which occurred on October 15, 2019, the district attorney’s office said.