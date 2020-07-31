MrBeast: YouTube Star Reveals $100,000 Riddle Challenge

Despite rumors that the latest Mr. Beast riddle was the most difficult challenge the Internet has ever seen, it was solved in just eight hours.

The web scavenger hunt was released on Thursday around 4 p.m. ET, and culminated around midnight. The winner was supposedly awarded $100,000 and a “video appearance for their efforts,” in the words of Newsweek. That winner has yet to be announced by Mr. Beast.

The riddle has been solved! We are verifying the results and I’ll announce the winner as soon as possible! I’ll leave the riddle up in case any of you want to solve it for fun ❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) July 31, 2020

The ‘World’s Hardest Riddle

In his promo video for the riddle, pinned on Mr. Beast’s twitter page, the Youtube star says, “I created the world’s hardest riddle and if you solve it first you get $100,000… this riddle is insane and has been in works for months.”

The procedure was 27 steps and, according to the outlet, “was very accessible in that it could technically be solved on any device with a moderately competent web browser.” The first few tasks were simple but grew increasingly complex.

When Newsweek spoke to Mr. Beast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, he said, “The riddle went great. It genuinely looks like a lot of people had fun which was the goal. To be honest, I was surprised how much people shared tips. I thought that once they got past a certain point they’d be secretive but everyone was sharing everything.”

The Steps

The first step was simple and required that users find the correct URL in a list of ten possible URLs. The second riddle was also simple, if not more tedious, and required competitors to type in all ten URL’s one by one to find the working link.

Just before midnight on Thursday, Mr. Beast tweeted, “This thing was insanely hard but there were literally discord groups with hundreds of people working gon this. The riddle didn’t stand a chance.”

The winning fan had to enter a combination of six yellow letters and numbers found throughout the riddle in order to be deemed the winner.

Multiple outlets have reported that the riddle took 100 days and cost a whopping $250,000 to create.

As of Friday afternoon, the ‘Step 1’ Youtube video had garnered over 1.3 million views. Step 7 is where the riddle got tricky, and demanded that competitors use a digital mobile phone to dial specific numbers and receive texts from Mr. Beast. But in the words of MSN.com, “… the intrigue was quickly hampered by coders on the case who managed to craft a script to do the scanning automatically. While it might take a few minutes for the directive to work through the multitude of failed attempts, that seemingly ludicrous prospect became a non-factor in relatively short order.”

After the arguably most difficult step, #8, was decoded, Mr. Beast tweeted, “this is going faster than I thought it would because every time someone solves a step, they share it.”

The Mr. Beast riddle is one of many riddles circulating on social media.

Check back in at a later time to learn who was the winner.

