Pennsylvania Man Slaps Burger King Employee During Video Rant: Cops

Austin Addison is the Pennsylvania man facing minor charges after he was accused of slapping a Burger King worker across the face. The incident was recorded and the video has circulated widely on social media, prompting speculation about what prompted the

Video of the confrontation went viral in early August, but court records show the incident occurred in late June. Heavy reached out to the Butler Township Police for more information. We have requested a copy of the arrest report and this post will be updated once we hear back.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Austin Addison Threatened to Have a Burger King Worker ‘Put in Jail For the Rest of Her Life’

Burger King Employee Gets Slapped By An Angry Man1:36 PM PT — Cops tell us the man, 21-year-old Austin Addison, was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. This Burger King lounge is anything but chill … a customer slapped the hell out of an employee to punctuate a racist rant, and the incident was caught on camera. Here’s the deal … the video picks up with the upset customer screaming about a BK employee who “can’t count except for robbery and stealing stuff.” Next, the man threatens to somehow get the employee put in jail for the rest of her life. Sounds like he was allegedly shorted on some chicken nuggets and decided it would be a good idea to yell and scream at the manager, or whoever was working the counter, without a face covering … and make his point with a slap to the face. The open-handed slap allegedly came courtesy of a dude in Pennsylvania … and it cost him more than the price of a Whopper … his employer, Harbor Freight Tools, said Monday it gave him the boot. The BK employee took it all in stride, and tried to warn the guy he was on camera … but that didn’t stop the slap heard around the lounge. via: newsakmi.com Burger King Employee Gets Slapped By An Angry Man Burger King Employee Gets Slapped By An Angry Man Burger King Employee Gets Slapped By An Angry Man #trending, #fights, #burgerking Fights, worldstar, crazy videos, bully gets knocked out, instant karma compilation, karma videos, karma, instant karma, bully, n word, black fights, store clerk fights, store clerk knocked out, wrestling, street fights, store fights, skateboard tricks, skateboard, guy knocks out with skateboard, guy knocks out woman with skateboard, barfights, hood fights, gang fights, gold digger, when trying to be cool goes wrong, funny fails, gang fights, gang initiations, jumped, fights in public, real fights in public, shot at in public, shot in public, man hits woman, brooklyn, nyc fights, dumb thieves, thief, thieves caught on camera, funny fails, 2020 fails, robbery gone wrong, trending, funny videos, thief caught on camera, caught on camera, caught redhanded, cops, police, guy slaps guard, guy fights security guard, security guards, guy fights police, crazy police videos, guy slaps police officer, guy gets shot, trending, funny fails, news, drama, guy gets shot, road rage, craziest road rage moments, cops getting shot, police dead, police shoot man, police activity, deadly force, couple robbed at motel, robbery, robberies 2020, crazy, guy gets hit by car, fireworks, july 4th, independece day, shootout, shootout in the hood, wild shootout, gang violence, gang fights, gun fights, shootout, manhattan fights, public fights, insane fights, insane videos, car race fails 2020-08-01T06:33:50Z

The video that has gone viral on Twitter picks up late into the confrontation at the Burger King. In the clip, the man now identified as Addison was leaning forward across the counter facing a male worker. Addison had one arm raised and was pointing it at someone else behind the counter.

Addison was heard screaming, “Can’t f****** count but for robbery and stealing stuff.” As he said this, Addison threw what looked like a menu into the air and shoved another piece of paper across the counter. He took one step back, before leaning in and pointing again. “She needs to get the f*** out here before I get her put in jail for the rest of her life.”

The Burger King worker replied, “Sir, you are on camera right now.” As he finished that thought, Addison was recording slapping him across the face with his left hand. The slap knocked the worker’s glasses off his face. Addison then walked out of the restaurant.

The clip is only about 13 seconds and it’s unclear what happened beforehand to prompt the yelling and the slap. TMZ reported that Addison was upset about receiving fewer chicken nuggets than he had ordered.

The video does not include any racial language and the girl or woman Addison was referencing was not seen on-camera. As the video spread on social media, viewers speculated that the incident had a racial component. Fox News included in a headline that the slap happened after an “alleged racist rant.” Heavy has not yet verified whether investigators believe race was a factor. We reached out to both the Butler Township Police and the Butler County District Attorney’s Office to request the arrest report.

2. Addison Is Facing Charges Including Criminal Mischief & Harassment

Addison is facing minor charges related to the Burger King incident. According to records available from the Butler County Court of Common Pleas, the charges include:

Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct

Harassment

The criminal mischief charge is a second-degree misdemeanor, which in Pennsylvania, carries a possible punishment of up to two years behind bars and a fine up to $5,000 if convicted.

The other two charges are listed as summary offenses, which typically result in fines of no more than $300 if convicted. According to the state’s legal code, a person “is guilty of disorderly conduct if, with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof, he: creates a hazardous or physically offensive condition by any act which serves no legitimate purpose of the actor.”

As for the harassment charge, court documents show the statute Addison faces is “Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact.” It is described in the state’s legal code as such:

A person commits the crime of harassment when, with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another, the person:

(1) strikes, shoves, kicks or otherwise subjects the other person to physical contact, or attempts or threatens to do the same

3. Police Filed a Complaint Nearly Two Weeks After the Burger King Incident & Addison Was Arrested July 30

Court documents, available online on the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania website, show the incident at Burger King happened on June 26. A complaint was filed on July 8 and Addison was arrested on July 30. Records show he was released on his own recognizance, meaning he did not need to pay bail or post bond.

The Butler County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. Records show Addison declined a public defender but a private attorney was not listed on the docket sheet.

The case was transferred from a Magisterial District Court to the Butler County Court of Common Pleas on August 3. Addison’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for September 22.

4. Addison Previously Worked at a Hardware Store

Austin Addison, supposedly fired from Harbor Freight. pic.twitter.com/18SCSy9KFp — Matt (@YetiMatt) August 3, 2020

Addison has either suspended or deleted his social media accounts. But screenshots from his Facebook page have circulated online. The biographical information lists a job as a cashier at Harbor Freight Tools.

TMZ, citing a Harbor Freight Tools spokesperson, reported Addison was not an employee of the store at the time of the confrontation at Burger King. The representative told TMZ that “while they don’t condone his actions,” the slapping incident was not related to his employment status.

Heavy called the Harbor Freight Tools store located in Butler, Pennsylvania, to confirm this information. A supervisor directed us to the corporate office for questions. We have not yet heard back.

5. Addison Was Part of a Junior ROTC Program, According to His Facebook Page

According to screenshots of Addison’s Facebook account, he was previously part of the Army Junior ROTC, which is a high school program. Addison wrote that he was a staff sergeant in the program.

According to court documents, Addison lives in Lyndora, which is a census-designated community in Butler County. A search of online records suggests Addison lives with his mother.

READ NEXT: Stanley Gracius: Black Man Arrested After Riding a Bike Around a Pennsylvania Walmart