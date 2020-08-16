Robert Trump & Ex-Wife Blaine Trump Were Married Nearly 25 Years

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, died on Saturday, August 15, at the age of 71. The Office of the Press Secretary confirmed his death in a statement, in which President Trump wrote: “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend.” Although his cause of death was not provided, the news of Robert Trump’s death came just a couple of days after he was hospitalized at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

Robert Trump is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Pallan, his former secretary whom he married earlier this year after a long relationship. Prior to that relationship, Robert Trump had been married to his first wife, philanthropist Blaine Trump, for over 25 years. The two tied the knot in 1984 but divorced very publicly in 2008 amid allegations that he had cheated on Blaine with Ann Marie, the New York Post reported.

Blaine Trump, born Martha Lindley Blaine Beard, has been married and divorced twice. She first married Peter Retchin and the two had a boy together in 1978, Christopher Hollister Trump-Retchin, who was later adopted by Robert Trump. Blaine Trump has been most recently linked to entrepreneur Steve Simon, who was referred to as her life partner in a 2015 article.

Here’s what you need to know about Blaine Trump, Robert Trump’s first wife:

She Was Briefly Married to Peter Retchin, With Whom She Had a Son, Christopher

Trump was first married to Peter Retchin, but it was a brief marriage, according to PEOPLE. The outlet reported that Trump dropped out of her studies at the University of Tokyo to marry Retchin, and they had a son together, Christopher, born in 1978. Retchin passed away suddenly on June 12, 2000, and his obituary described him as a “former New Yorker” who graduated from Columbia University in 1968.

Retchin then moved to Phoenix, where he founded R&R Property Management, a “home associations management company” alongside his second wife, Betsy Ross-Retchin. Retchin’s obituary described him as: “A loving husband to Betsy, adoring son to Merv and great brother to Maude and Ellen. His impeccable style, love of life and smile will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”

She Has a Son, Christopher Hollister Trump-Retchin, Who Is Now a Real Estate Executive

In 2007, Christopher married Raina Dawn Dieterle, the New York Times reported. Christopher and Raina later divorced and Raina, a photo editor and wedding planner, has remarried. The outlet wrote that Christopher was at the time a client manager in Manhattan at Quinlan Private, a real estate investment firm. According to his LinkedIn, Christopher is now an executive at TST Ventures, a full-service real estate company based in New York and Los Angeles, and has held the position since 2014.

Christopher’s LinkedIn profile says he grew up in New York City and attended Boston University before transferring to Arizona State University. His profile states: “He has been involved in sales and marketing in London, throughout Europe, Manhattan, worked for NBC in Torino during the Winter Olympics and worked at the White House under the Clinton Administration.” According to his profile, his hobbies include “skiing, golf, travelling, sailing and hiking.”

She Was Born in 1957 & Spent Her Childhood Moving Around, Attending High School in Japan

Blaine Trump was born Martha Lindley Blaine Beard in Orlando Florida, in 1957 to Jean and Josephus Beard. Her father was a top executive at IBM so Trump grew up moving around, spending time in Florida, Alabama and South Carolina. From the age of ten, she lived in Japan and attended the International School of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo, the New York Times reported in 1987.

She said because she was blonde and tall, she stood out among her classmates. “I was 5 feet 9 inches tall when I was 12 years old and the other kids always made fun of my big feet,” she told the Times. She said her height gave her an advantage in sports, however, and she soon became very active, playing volleyball, basketball and ballet.

According to a 2015 article in AVENUE, Trump’s mother was an art collector who passed on her love of art to her daughter. After her mother died in 2012, Trump took her mother’s ashes to Tanzania, Africa, to spread them in a “beautiful spot” following her mother’s wishes. Trump said she was very close with her mother and described her as a “steel magnolia” who showed her how to enjoy life and when times are tough, “just keep putting one foot in front of the other, and you’ll get there.”

