Ann Marie Pallan, Robert Trump’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Should Know

Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, passed away the night of August 15 after falling ill due to an undisclosed illness, the New York Times reported. He died at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He was 71-years-old.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the president said in a statement according to the New York Post. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again.”

Trump is not only survived by the president and their sisters Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau, he also left behind his second wife, Ann Marie Pallan. Pallan is from Montauk, New York and currently resides in Garden City, New York according to her Facebook profile. She’s also a supporter of her brother-in-law and even helped promote a boat parade for fellow supporters of his upcoming run for a second term in the White House.

Here’s what you need to know about Pallan:

1. Pallan & Robert Trump Married in 2020

Pallan and Trump got married in March of 2020 after years of dating, Page Six reported. This was the real estate executive’s second walk down the aisle. He was married to Blaine Trump from 1984 to 2008. He didn’t have children with Pallan nor his first wife.

2. Pallan Was Robert Trump’s Secretary

Robert Trump managed the casino businesses for the Trump Organization and was a senior executive, according to the Times. Pallan worked as his secretary, Page Six also reported. It is unclear when she began working as his secretary and when she stopped.

3. Pallan’s Family Opened the Oldest Italian Restaurant in Brooklyn, New York

Over 100 years ago, Pallan’s ancestors opened Brooklyn’s oldest Italian restaurant, Rural Intelligence reported. According to Organic Hudson Valley, Monte’s Venetian Room was opened in 1906 by Italian immigrants Angelo Montemarano and his wife Philomena. Patch reported that the restaurant was first known as Angelo’s but when his son, Nick, became the boss it became Monte’s. When Nick Monte died in 2008, the restaurant closed but opened two years later under the ownership of Dominick Castlevetre and his wife, Tina Esposito, who are related to the Montemarano family by marriage.

Pallan, a descendant of the Montemarano family, opened a second location called Monte’s Local Kitchen & Tap Room in Amenia, New York in 2014, Organic Hudson Valley stated. The restaurant also has a burger named after her late love, called the “RST All American” on their menu. The eight-ounce burger costs $17.50 and comes on a brioche bun with with cheese, lettuce, aioli, homemade pickles and truffle fries. The farm-to-table eatery also catered a Trump rally in April of this year in Poughkeepsie, New York, the New York Post reported.

4. Blaine Trump Accused Pallan of Having an Affair With Robert Trump

During their divorce proceedings, it was revealed that the first Mrs. Trump found out that her husband was having an affair with Pallan. According to a 2009 Page Six article, she found out he was unfaithful when she learned that he bought her a house in Long Island, New York for $3.7 million. The same article revealed that Trump met Pallan at the family real estate office in Brooklyn, New York.

5. Pallan Has 2 Children

Even though she didn’t have any children with Trump, Pallan has two children of her own according to her Facebook account: a son, TJ, and a daughter Genna. She is also a grandmother as her daughter Genna has two children. Genna has a master’s in mental health counseling and is also the bookkeeper, accounts and back office manager for the Monte’s location her mother opened in Amenia, New York according to her own Facebook. TJ’s Facebook stated that he currently lives in Richmond, Virginia.

