Robert Trump Dead: Donald Trump’s Brother Dies at 71

Robert Trump, President Donald Trump’s younger brother, has died at age 71, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump wrote in the statement.

Robert Trump passed away this evening on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Robert was in a hospital in New York, and Donald Trump visited his brother there before his passing.

Robert Trump Was the Most Quiet Trump & Stayed Out of the Spotlight

In statement, @POTUS says: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend." pic.twitter.com/XRa4UF4xVA — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 16, 2020

Robert Trump was the youngest of five children in the Trump family. He was shielded from pressure to take over the Trump family real estate business, and had a quiet personality which caused him to veer away from the public spotlight, The New York Times reported.

“You could consider him the quietest of Trumps,” said Michael D’Antonio, a Trump biographer. “He was glad to stay out of the spotlight.”

Jack O’Donnell, a former Trump Organization executive who worked closely with the Trump family, described Robert Trump as an easygoing person with a good sense of humor.

“He was dignified, he was quiet, he listened, he was good to work with,” Mr. O’Donnell said. “He had zero sense of entitlement. Robert was very comfortable being Donald Trump’s brother and not being like him.”

Robert Trump Expressed Support for the Trump Presidential Campaign in 2016

Robert Trump largely stayed out of the spotlight, but in 2016, he emerged to support his brother’s campaign for president.

“I support Donald one thousand percent,” Robert Trump told Page Six. “I think he’s doing a great job. I think he’s got a great message.”

Donald Trump described his brother as his best friend in a statement issued shortly after his passing.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Donald Trump said in a statement, according to The Dayton Daily News. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”