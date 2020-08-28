COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Timeline for Retroactive Payments of $12,000 or More

Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the November presidential election. Now, many are interested about Harris’ stance on stimulus checks, a position she has been very vocal about in recent months.

Harris’ stimulus proposal would send monthly payments to millions of Americans and would even provide retroactive payment for every month of the pandemic dating back to March. However, this plan has received mixed support from Democrats, and virtually no support from Republicans in Congress — which means that it would only become a possibility after the election in November.

The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, introduced by Harris and two other senators in May, would send $2,000 per month to individuals and $4,000 to married couples who file jointly, along with an additional $2,000 per child, up to three children. Any individual earning under $120,000 would be eligible; the payments would be reduced for income over $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for married couples. The payments would be phased out by 10% of any amount over these limits.

But how soon could this happen?

Here’s what you need to know:

Harris’ Plan Could Become a Reality After the November Election, Pending Presidential & Senate Election Results

For millions of Americans, a one-time $1,200 check won't even cover the monthly rent. 28 million people are on the brink of losing their homes. We need a nationwide eviction moratorium, rental assistance & a full extension of enhanced unemployment NOW.https://t.co/SpBfMxDxj1 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) August 16, 2020

It’s very possible that Harris’ stimulus plan could pass Congress and become a reality at the end of 2020, or in the beginning of 2021, pending a few key factors. First, Harris and Biden would have to clench the presidency in November. Second, the Senate would have to swing towards a blue majority, otherwise it would be virtually impossible to pass such a hefty plan for stimulus checks, given how resistant the current Republican-controlled Senate is on passing any plan for stimulus checks.

Lastly, the status of the pandemic a few months from now would play a large factor. Support for monthly payments in December or January would be largely impacted by the current status of the virus (if businesses and schools have been able to re-open and stay open, for example), as well as the current status of the country’s economy and unemployment rate.

It’s also possible that Harris might stop pushing for her stimulus check proposal, now that she’s been named vice president on the Democratic ticket. Though she was extremely vocal about Americans’ need for monthly fiscal support in the months leading up to the announcement, she hasn’t said anything about stimulus checks since she was chosen. This could be an indication that she will not be prioritizing stimulus payments as a platform in the months to come.

How Much Money Could You Receive From Harris’ Plan?

As mentioned above, Harris’ proposal would send $2,000 per month to individuals and $4,000 to married couples who file jointly, along with an additional $2,000 per child, up to three children. Any individual earning less than $120,000 would be eligible; the payments would be reduced for income more than $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for married couples. This plan would send a payment to every U.S. citizen, even those without a Social Security number and those who haven’t filed a recent tax return. Debt collectors would not be allowed to seize this money.

This plan means that a married couple with a combined income of $200,000 or less with three or more children would receive $10,000 a month — but that doesn’t account for the retroactive payments.

This means that in addition to a monthly payment of up to $10,000, families could also receive a lump payment of over $50,000 to begin with, and individuals who qualify for $2,000 a month could receive a lump payment of $12,000 to begin with. Harris’ plan doesn’t stipulate if that retroactive payment would be sent in a lump sum, or portioned out over time.

READ NEXT: Everything Joe Biden Has Said About Stimulus Payments