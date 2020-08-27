COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Everything Joe Biden Has Said About Stimulus Payments

Does Joe Biden support additional stimulus payments? Technically he does, but he has remained extremely quiet on the topic throughout his campaign for president. His decision to choose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate could indicate how he feels about stimulus payments, as she has an outspoken stance in support of providing more economic relief to the American people.

The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, introduced by Harris and two other senators in May, would send $2,000 per month to individuals and $4,000 to married couples who file jointly, along with an additional $2,000 per child, up to three children. Any individual earning under $120,000 would be eligible; the payments would be reduced for income over $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for married couples. The payments would be phased out by 10% of any amount over these limits.

But has Biden explicitly supported this plan?

Here’s what you need to know:

Biden Supports an Additional Stimulus Check ‘Should Conditions Require’ It

People are losing their homes. Millions have already lost their paychecks. Our country is in crisis. The virus isn’t taking a break — Republicans shouldn’t either. The House did their job. President Trump, bring the Senate back and pass a relief bill. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 14, 2020

Biden’s official website indicates he would do the following to remedy the pandemic-induced crisis in America:

Provide another stimulus check “should conditions require.”

Forgive $10,000 per person of federal student loans, minimum.

Increase monthly Social Security checks by $200 each.

Offer emergency paid sick leave to every American worker.

Ensure that no one has to pay out of pocket for COVID-19 testing, treatment or any future relevant vaccine.

Provide “all necessary fiscal relief.”

Biden has not been specific regarding the amount, eligibility requirements or frequency of future stimulus payments. Jeff Stein of The Washington Post wrote, “Biden’s campaign has largely deferred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the specifics of coronavirus stimulus legislation.”

Biden’s economic plan does acknowledge the possibility of stimulus payments, saying a proposal “could include cash payments to working families,” but that’s as specific as the former vice president has gotten so far.

Biden’s silence has inspired hundreds of thousands of people to sign a petition demanding he publicly endorse a plan like Harris’ that would provide a form of universal basic income until the crisis is over. As of August 16, the petition has over 373,000 signatures.

As for Harris, she publicly supported her monthly payment plan throughout the summer. However, she has not made a public statement about stimulus checks since she was selected as Biden’s running mate.

During his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, but he didn’t go into details about his own plan for addressing it, should he be elected. He said,

“Nearly one in six small businesses have closed this year. And this president, if he’s re-elected, you know what will happen. Cases and deaths will remain far too high. More mom-and-pop businesses will close their doors, and this time for good. Working families will struggle to get by. And yet the wealthiest one percent will get tens of billions of dollars in new tax breaks.”

