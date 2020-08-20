Elizabeth Warren Displays ‘BLM’ During DNC, Sparks Twitter Backlash

Elizabeth Warren Displays ‘BLM’ During DNC, Sparks Twitter Backlash

Getty Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren is garnering viral attention for a subtle shout-out to the Black Lives Matter movement during the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

The Massachusetts senator, who dropped out of the presidential race in March, took the virtual stage Wednesday to endorse Democratic hopeful Joe Biden. In her pre-recorded remarks, set in the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, Warren encouraged voters to look to Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

“We all need to be in the fight to get Joe and Kamala elected. And after November, we all need to stay in the fight to get big things done,” Warren said during her speech.

“We stay in the fight so that when our children and our grandchildren ask what we did during this dark chapter in our nation’s history,” she continued. “We will be able to look them squarely in the eye and say, we organized, we persisted, we changed America.”

Warren also addressed the need for child care system reform and criticized President Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 was [President] Trump’s biggest test,” the former school teacher expressed. “He failed miserably.”

In the background of her speech, the letters “BLM” were spelled out in children’s blocks on a bookshelf — and Twitter was quick to notice. The blocks were displayed behind Warren’s left shoulder.

Warren did not address the blocks during her speech.

Here’s what you need to know:

Warren’s Effort Inspired a Mixed-Bag of Responses

Many took to social media to share their opinions on the senator’s subtle message in support of Black Lives Matter.

While some commended Warren for her stance, others criticized it as performative activism.

Below are some of the responses:

One user expressed that Black Lives Matter is “not about Elizabeth Warren.”

“Stop pissing yourselves over performative bullshit,” another tweeted.

Warren Collaborated With Her Senior Advisor to Incorporate the BLM Sign

GettySen. Elizabeth Warren.

According to a statement obtained by ABC News, Warren’s former campaign communications director and current Deputy Chief of Staff Kristen Orthman said the senator concocted the idea to honor BLM with her senior advisor Roger Lau.

The pair “wanted to do a number of things in the background of the room and this was one they wanted to have visible in the camera shot,” Orthman told the outlet.

Warren’s team later addressed the Easter-egg on Twitter, as well as other “sprinkled” surprises.

The hidden messages featured a postal worker jacket, a nod to the current struggles of the United States Postal Office, as well as artwork serving as a reminder that Election Day is on November 3, among other things.

Warren has Worked to Pass Anti-Racist Legislation

CNN reported that Warren introduced an amendment in June seeking to change the names of military bases honoring Confederate soldiers.

The legislation targeted all military assets and pushed for renaming within three years, including bases, installations, facilities, aircraft, ships, planes and other types of equipment, the outlet continued.

“The plan was adopted behind closed doors by voice vote with the support of some Republicans, even as President Donald Trump condemned any action to remove Confederate leaders’ names from military bases, and the White House vowed to veto any such legislative effort,” CNN indicated.

