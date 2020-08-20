Elizabeth Warren Displays ‘BLM’ During DNC, Sparks Twitter Backlash

Elizabeth Warren is garnering viral attention for a subtle shout-out to the Black Lives Matter movement during the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

The Massachusetts senator, who dropped out of the presidential race in March, took the virtual stage Wednesday to endorse Democratic hopeful Joe Biden. In her pre-recorded remarks, set in the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, Warren encouraged voters to look to Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

“Donald Trump's ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country. Covid-19 was Trump's biggest test. He failed miserably,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren says during the #DemConvention. https://t.co/Z5NdkcFfDt pic.twitter.com/4rb0J5MZFj — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2020

“We all need to be in the fight to get Joe and Kamala elected. And after November, we all need to stay in the fight to get big things done,” Warren said during her speech.

“We stay in the fight so that when our children and our grandchildren ask what we did during this dark chapter in our nation’s history,” she continued. “We will be able to look them squarely in the eye and say, we organized, we persisted, we changed America.”

Warren also addressed the need for child care system reform and criticized President Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 was [President] Trump’s biggest test,” the former school teacher expressed. “He failed miserably.”

In the background of her speech, the letters “BLM” were spelled out in children’s blocks on a bookshelf — and Twitter was quick to notice. The blocks were displayed behind Warren’s left shoulder.

Warren did not address the blocks during her speech.

Here’s what you need to know:

Warren’s Effort Inspired a Mixed-Bag of Responses

Many took to social media to share their opinions on the senator’s subtle message in support of Black Lives Matter.

While some commended Warren for her stance, others criticized it as performative activism.

Below are some of the responses:

i think elizabeth warren’s “BLM” easter egg is a perfect example of how the democratic party feels towards racial inequality. in the background, shelved, and displayed when it promotes their political agenda — Pleighboi (@rachelmpollock) August 20, 2020

One user expressed that Black Lives Matter is “not about Elizabeth Warren.”

this is so insulting. it took liberals the better part of a decade to not balk at the sentiment behind BLM & now it's alright because the prerequisite amount of white faces have put themselves in front of it. BLM is not about Elizabeth Warren. https://t.co/ouOpVidPeb — 𝐣𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 🏳️‍🌈 (@disco_socialist) August 20, 2020

“Stop pissing yourselves over performative bullshit,” another tweeted.

"ElIzAbEtH wArReN sUpPoRtS BLM" Come the fuck on! Stop pissing yourselves over performative bullshit. — Freckles_McFreckleson 🌈BLM💚 (@freckled_frack) August 20, 2020

Remember when BLM crusader Elizabeth Warren refused to call Grand Wizard Trump racist? Kayla remembers. pic.twitter.com/e7rXltLxLE — Kayla (@RealKaylaJames) August 20, 2020

elizabeth warren giving her DNC talk with block letter spelling out "BLM" in the background when she was the tip of the spear in sabotaging bernie's campaign and helping destroy any possibility of transforming the racist criminal justice system is peak performative wokeness pic.twitter.com/qtHFlQ8hWS — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) August 20, 2020

Those BLM letters next to Elizabeth Warren are… not subtle. Thanks to @texasbryanP for pointing it out and @vodkapundit for the screenshot. #DemConvention #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RY0Y3ZdDu7 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) August 20, 2020

OK “BLM” SPELLED OUT IN KID’S BLOCK LETTERS BEHIND ELIZABETH WARREN WE SEE YOU 👀 pic.twitter.com/BqetraxEpA — Ana Bretón (@missbreton) August 20, 2020

Warren Collaborated With Her Senior Advisor to Incorporate the BLM Sign

According to a statement obtained by ABC News, Warren’s former campaign communications director and current Deputy Chief of Staff Kristen Orthman said the senator concocted the idea to honor BLM with her senior advisor Roger Lau.

The pair “wanted to do a number of things in the background of the room and this was one they wanted to have visible in the camera shot,” Orthman told the outlet.

Warren’s team later addressed the Easter-egg on Twitter, as well as other “sprinkled” surprises.

Did you catch the surprises sprinkled throughout @ewarren’s #DemConvention set? 👀 — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

The hidden messages featured a postal worker jacket, a nod to the current struggles of the United States Postal Office, as well as artwork serving as a reminder that Election Day is on November 3, among other things.

Warren has Worked to Pass Anti-Racist Legislation

CNN reported that Warren introduced an amendment in June seeking to change the names of military bases honoring Confederate soldiers.

The legislation targeted all military assets and pushed for renaming within three years, including bases, installations, facilities, aircraft, ships, planes and other types of equipment, the outlet continued.

“The plan was adopted behind closed doors by voice vote with the support of some Republicans, even as President Donald Trump condemned any action to remove Confederate leaders’ names from military bases, and the White House vowed to veto any such legislative effort,” CNN indicated.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Mariska Hargitay: Law & Order Actress Addresses Domestic Violence During DNC