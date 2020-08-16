Gavin Wince, Millie Weaver’s Partner: 5 Fast Facts

Gavin Scott Wince is conservative filmmaker and Infowars contributor Millie Weaver’s significant other and, based on Weaver’s Instagram account, the father of her two children.

Wince and Weaver were both arrested on August 14 and booked into the Portage County Jail. Heavy spoke with a jail official who confirmed they both face charges of robbery, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and domestic violence. They were expected to face a judge on Monday, August 17. Heavy reached out to the county prosecutor’s office about obtaining a copy of the criminal affidavit. We have not yet heard back.

The jail official we spoke to referred to Wince as Weaver’s husband, as did Infowars host Alex Jones. The Cleveland Plain Dealer described Wince as Weaver’s boyfriend. Heavy has not independently verified whether the couple is married.

1. Gavin Wince & Millie Weaver Have Been Together Since at Least 2012

Wince and Weaver likely met while they were both living in southern California. Weaver was born in San Bernardino, according to her IMDB profile. She pursued modeling early in her adult life, Newsmax reported in 2017.

Weaver co-founded a group called the Hollywood Girls Club, in 2011, according to a page that appears to be affiliated with her current website, Millennial Millie. The club was described as a professional networking group for women pursuing careers in the entertainment industry as models, actresses, producers, marketing executives and publicists.

Wince was also living in the Los Angeles area in the early 2010s, according to his LinkedIn and Facebook profiles. Neither page appears to have been updated in several years.

Wince first appeared on Weaver’s Instagram page in September 2012. The selife appears to have been snapped at a baseball game. The couple welcomed a son in April 2015 and a daughter in February 2019.

There is a 16-year age gap between them. Wince was born in December 1974, according to inmate records.

2. Wince Studies Physics & Launched a Site Called ‘Existics 101’

Intro to Basic Existics Equations Part 1Gavin Wince begins to briefly cover the concepts concerning time and relative frames of reference from which the Existics equations emerge. 2012-02-24T07:20:06Z

Wince studied philosophy as a college student. He earned a bachelor’s degree from CDU Sacramento in 1999 and a master’s degree from the University of Philosophical Research in 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile.

But before he began college, Wince had been interested in the laws of physics and he continued that enterprise after earning his degrees. Wince operated a website called Existics 101. He described “existics” as the “study of the laws that govern existence.” He further explained on the site: “Existics is neither the name of a book nor the name of any specific dogma, doctrine or ontology. Existics is intended and designed to be independent of bias or opinion; an open subject employed to change through the refinement of its terms.”

Wince added in the bio section that he had “developed new mathematics for applications in physics and non-standard calculus.” He added on his LinkedIn profile that he had “developed a solution to Cantor’s Continuum Hypothesis; developed new definitions for the limit, the indeterminate forms, and re-defined the definite integral and derivation.”

Wince also launched a YouTube channel in 2006 that garnered more than 8.6 million views. The videos discussed multidimensional time as it relates to physics, Black Holes and the mystery of existence.

Wince appears to have moved on to other ventures in more recent years. His last YouTube video was uploaded in 2015 and the Existics website has not had a new post since 2014.

3. Wince Is a Skateboarder, Earned a Pilot’s License & Launched Companies in California & Colorado

3rd place- Colorado Springs Vert Skateboarding contest pic.twitter.com/3AFvSIbxor — Gavin Wince (@GavinWince) July 19, 2014

Wince learned to fly a plane when he was about 20 years old. He attended the Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, in 1994, according to his LinkedIn profile. A search of Federal Aviation Administration records show Wince was certified as a private pilot in August 1994.

Wince also enjoys skateboarding and used to participate in competitions. In July 2014, Wince shared a photo of himself wearing a bronze medal he won at a contest in Colorado Springs.

Weaver has shared a few photos to Instagram over the years of Weaver skateboarding. In May 2016, she posted this video of Wince on a ramp and wrote, “Gavin doing what he loves.” She also posted a video of Wince teaching their young son how to skateboard in April 2018.

Weaver took his love of skateboarding and launched an entity called Warco Skateboards in 1997, according to his LinkedIn profile. It’s unclear whether this was a company or a team. The name “Warco Skateboards” does not come up in a search of registered companies on the California Secretary of State website. Wince noted on LinkedIn that “as it evolved, we transferred ownership to the skateboard team.”

But another registered company associated with Wince does come up: Hardboiled Snowboards. Wince was listed as one of two directors of the company when it was registered with the state in January 1997. But the company was dissolved in December 1998.

Wince and Weaver appear to have been based out of Colorado in the mid-2010s, according to a search of online records. Wince founded a company called Sacred Bee Photography in Colorado Springs in March 2016, state records show. The company was listed as “delinquent” as of August 1, 2017.

4. Wince Bought the Portage County House He Shares With Weaver in 2018 But His Mother Is Listed as the Co-Owner

Wince and Weaver put down roots in northeastern Ohio in late 2018. Wince bought a house in Diamond, Ohio, which is an unincorporated community located in Palmyra Township in Portage County. Diamond is considered part of the greater Akron metropolitan area.

According to the Portage County Auditor website, which is publicly available online, Wince purchased their home on Yale Road for $255,000 in December 2018. His mother, Patricia Beal, is listed as the co-owner. According to Beal’s Facebook page, she is a native of Portage County, which would explain how Wince and Weaver ended up in northeastern Ohio. The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and more than 2,000 square feet of living space. The home sits on about five acres of land.

Weaver was arrested at the home on August 14 and she recorded part of the exchange with deputies on her phone. That video has been viewed more than one million times since it was shared to social media. Wince was not seen in the clip but it’s likely he was arrested around the same time as Weaver. Inmate records on VineLink show he and Weaver were both booked into the Portage County Jail just after 1:50 a.m.

5. Wince Pleaded Guilty to Disorderly Conduct In a 2017 Case in Portage County, Ohio

Wince has been arrested once before in Portage County, Ohio, according to a search of county records. Wince was arrested in August 2016 on a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

According to the complaint, deputies said Wince “was found to be in possession of a pill bottle with a clear plastic bag containing marijuana.” Medical marijuana was legalized in Ohio in 2016 but recreational cannabis remains illegal in the state to this day.

Wince initially entered a not guilty plea. But in April 2017, he accepted a deal and agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct. Records show Wince ultimately paid $267 in fines.

The current case against Wince and Weaver had not yet been entered into the Portage County Clerk of Courts online system as of August 16. The case will likely be entered after Wince and Weaver appear before a judge on August 17 and are formally read the charges.

