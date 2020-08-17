Millie Weaver: Ohio Arrest Related to Altercation With Her Mother, Court Docs Show

Millie Weaver, an Infowars contributor and conservative filmmaker, is facing criminal charges because of a dispute with her mother, Portage County court documents confirm.

Weaver, along with her partner Gavin Wince and younger brother Charles Weaver, was arrested on August 14 in front of her two young children at her home in northeastern Ohio. She was detained hours before she was scheduled to release a documentary on YouTube called Shadow Gate.

In a trailer for the film, Weaver claimed she had spoken with two whistleblowers who had knowledge of an orchestrated “coup” against President Donald Trump. The timing of her arrest prompted conspiracy theories online, with critics questioning whether the arrest was related to the documentary.

The indictment, which was made available August 17 on the Portage County Clerk of Courts website, states Weaver was charged in connection to an altercation with her mother on April 25, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weaver Is Accused of Threatening to ‘Inflict Physical Harm’ Against Her Mother, Felicia McCarron

Millicent F. Weaver is facing felony charges because of a dispute with her mother, Felicia McCarron. The indictment, handed down by a Portage County Grand Jury, shows that the altercation happened on April 25, 2020. McCarron’s first name was spelled “Felecia” in the indictment but a search of online records shows she spells her name “Felicia.”

The indictment lists all of the charges without providing details about what happened on that day. Heavy has requested a copy of the criminal affidavit from the county prosecutor but we have not yet heard back.

Weaver is accused of threatening to harm McCarron during the course of a robbery, which is a second-degree felony. The indictment from the Portage County Grand Jury states:

In attempting or committing a theft offense, or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense, recklessly inflict, attempt to inflict, or threaten to inflict physical harm upon Felicia McCarron.

Weaver is further accused of attempting to destroy evidence related to the dispute, a third-degree felony:

Knowing that an official proceeding or investigation is in progress, or is about to be or likely to be instituted did, alter, destroy, conceal or removed a record, document or thing with the purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence in such proceeding or investigation.

The third count is obstructing justice, which is a fifth-degree felony charge:

With purpose to hinder the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of Millicent F. Weaver, Charles L. Weaver Jr and/or Gavon S. Wince for a crime or to assist another to benefit from the commission of a crime, communicate false information to (any person), and the crime committed by the person aided is a felony of the fifth, fourth or third degree.

The fourth charge is a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence. The Grand Jury found probable cause that Weaver had “recklessly caused serious physical harm to the family or household member.”

A Person Claiming to Be Weaver’s Mother Wrote on YouTube the Dispute Was About a $50 Cellphone

Weaver’s mother has weighed in on her daughter’s arrest. A woman claiming to be Felicia McCarron posted a comment on a YouTube video that was published by “The Official Hagmann Report” on August 14. The comment links back to an account that appears to belong to McCarron.

McCarron described the situation as a “family dispute” and that the robbery pertained to a $50 cellphone. McCarron claimed she had asked local authorities to drop the charges several weeks before Weaver’s arrest:

This is Millie’s mother … It’s my cell phone worth about $50, that she took during a family dispute that happened months ago when I was in Ohio visiting my family. She took it because I had my phone on record during an argument we were having. We resolved the issue immediately and I dropped all charges right after it happened before I left Ohio … because it was a gross misunderstanding and no harm was done. All families have their disagreements…especially during a quarantine…. In Ca nothing happens when you call the police…..I am shocked my family was arrested after I told the police to drop all charges months ago. I had a general affidavit of non prosecution notarized today and I spoke with the police chief , who told me I could not do anything until Monday morning and my daughter, son and her boyfriend have to stay in jail over the weekend. I am extremely upset… this is not what I wanted to happen. I think they have a lot bigger fish to fry…makes me think this might have been done to prevent her from coming out with some political information she is covering. There was no reason for this.

The Arrest Warrant Was Issued Nearly Four Weeks Before Weaver Was Detained

The warrant for Weaver’s arrest was filed nearly four weeks before it was executed, Portage County court documents prove. The warrant, which can be viewed here, states that the indictment against Weaver was filed in Portage County Common Pleas Court on July 20, 2020.

The document was stamped by Clerk of Courts Jill Frankhauser. It includes the following language: “Bring said person before said Court without unnecessary delay.” It’s unclear why it took the sheriff’s department 25 days to carry out the arrest.

Weaver live-streamed the interaction with deputies when they came to her home on Yale Road to arrest. In the clip, Weaver repeatedly asked why she was under arrest and expressed surprise when told that she had been indicted by a grand jury. One of the deputies eventually answered that Weaver was being arrested for burglary but did not appear to have more information at the time. (The charge turned out to be robbery, not burglary).

This post will be updated.

READ NEXT: Millie Weaver: Filmmaker Arrested Hours Before ‘Shadow Gate’ Documentary Release