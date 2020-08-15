Millie Weaver: Filmmaker Arrested Hours Before ‘Shadow Gate’ Documentary Release

Millie Weaver is a conservative filmmaker who was arrested at her home in northeastern Ohio hours before she was scheduled to debut her new documentary called Shadow Gate on YouTube. Weaver claimed she had uncovered a plot, orchestrated by both major political parties, against President Donald Trump and that the documentary would explain how it all worked.

The timing of her arrest flamed conspiracy theories online, with critics wondering whether the arrest was related to the Shadow Gate documentary. Heavy has confirmed with the Portage County Jail that Weaver, along with her husband, were both arrested on August 14 on felony charges including robbery and domestic violence. There is no evidence to suggest her arrest was related to the documentary.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Millie Weaver & Her Husband Are Both Facing Felony Charges in Ohio

Millicent Weaver and her husband were both arrested by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office on August 14. Inmate records show they were booked into the Portage County Jail around 1:50 a.m.

Heavy confirmed with the Portage County Jail, over the phone, that Weaver and her husband are both facing four charges:

Robbery

Tampering with evidence

Obstructing justice

Domestic violence

The Weavers were being held over the weekend without bond. They were expected to face a judge on Monday, August 17, although it was not clear whether they would physically appear in court or remotely.

Weaver is the mother of two children. The official at the Portage County Jail did not have information about who was caring for the two children while their parents were behind bars.

2. A Video of Weaver Questioning Why She Was Under Arrest Has Spread Online

Why was Millie Weaver just arrested?? pic.twitter.com/DNsKKyCCGO — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 14, 2020

Author Mike Dice, who wrote a 2019 book called The Liberal Media Industrial Complex, shared a video on Twitter that purports to show the moment Weaver was arrested at her home. The clip, which went out to Dice’s nearly 700,000 followers and has been viewed nearly 1 million times as of this writing, appears to have been filmed by Weaver herself.

In the clip, Weaver is recording the interaction with a sheriff’s deputy with her phone pointing at the ground. She asks, “You’re saying a grand jury indicted me? For what?” The deputy asks Weaver to get her shoes and that paperwork would be waiting for them at the jail. Weaver cooperates as one of her children can be heard making noises off-camera.

As Weaver walks into her home, she directs her comments to viewers. “Guys, I don’t know what’s happening right now. The police have just shown up at my house and they said that they’re arresting me. They said that a grand jury indicted me for something. I have no idea what. This is crazy.”

Weaver then asks why she wasn’t sent anything in the mail and repeats her assertion that she has no idea what the arrest is about. As she walks back outside, Weaver says to the camera, “Guys, I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now. I’m being arrested and I have no idea why.” Someone is then heard off-camera telling Weaver she was being charged for burglary. She appeared surprised as she responded, “Burglary? For what?”

Weaver then turns her phone toward her two children, who were on the porch with another woman. Her young son is crying as the deputies tell her to move toward the vehicle. The deputy says, “Come on, let’s go to the car. I’ve been more than nice.” Weaver says again that she has “no idea what’s happening right now.” The video ends after Weaver asks viewers to “please share this.”

Since her arrest, a GoFundMe campaign was launched on Weaver’s behalf to help pay for her legal defense. As of this writing, hundreds of donors had given more than $33,000.

3. In Ohio, a ‘Secret Indictment’ Simply Means the Indictment is Sealed Until After the Accused Has Been Arrested

One of the details about Millie Weaver’s arrest that has sparked intrigue online was that she was arrested on a secret indictment. This is a standard procedure under Ohio law. The legal code explains that “secret indictments shall not be docketed by name until after the apprehension of the accused.”

Here’s the process: Once a grand jury has decided that charges should be filed, a prosecutor moves forward with the case and a warrant for arrest is formally issued. The indictment is typically kept sealed, aka secret, until after the accused has been arrested.

Details about the indictment are typically made public once the accused appears before a judge, as the Portage County Jail official explained to Heavy over the phone. Weaver’s case began in municipal court and has been transferred to the Common Pleas Court, the jail official explained.

4. Weaver Claimed to Uncover Knowledge of a Coup Against President Trump

Weaver had described Shadow Gate as the “biggest whistleblowing event ever” on her website. Weaver claimed in a trailer ahead of the film’s release that she had spoken with two people with knowledge of a secret organization of “contractors.” She claimed the contractors were “hired by government officials to frame the Trump campaign, set him up for the Russia collusion investigation, provided witnesses for the impeachment hearings and provided administrative support services to the Department of Justice during the Mueller investigation.”

Weaver also claimed these “contractors” were responsible for creating the “fake news in mainstream media.” She alleged that the “shadow government” was responsible for spurring the recent nationwide protests and promoting the “defund the police” movement.

Weaver goes on to accuse Republicans and Democrats of working together in a plot to bring down President Trump. “Both parties are equally guilty of covering up what should turn out to be an even bigger scandal. Shadow Gate: the tactical and operational role the shadow government played behind the scenes carrying out the coup against President Trump. We’re going to be looking behind the puppets at who the real puppet master, string-pullers are.”

5. Weaver Contributes to Infowars & Was Named to Newsmax’s ’30 Most Influential Republicans Under 30′ in 2017

Weaver was named by Newsmax as one of the “30 Most Influential Republicans Under 30” in 2017. The site described her as a “former model” who “made a name for herself as a political activist, reporter, and satirist.”

Newsmax noted that Weaver was “most known for her contributions to Infowars.com and the videos on her YouTube channel.” Her channel, which includes videos promoting theories about a corrupt “deep state” and claims that riots in Minneapolis were preplanned by a ” leftist radicalization” groups, currently has more than 400,000 subscribers.

Weaver has been a contributor to Infowars since at least 2016. The site describes her as one of its reporters and said that Alex Jones would “make a statement when more details become available” about her arrest.

Weaver has also visited the White House at least twice. She shared on Instagram in January that White House staff had invited her to tour the West Wing. She wrote in part, “I’m glad to see that my hard work is recognized and appreciated! We truly have the greatest country and the greatest President! #Trump2020.” Weaver posted about another visit on March 7, writing, “It was nice to be back at The White House. Big things coming! Stay tuned.”

