Kyle Rittenhouse Criminally Charged With Two Homicide Counts

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch, Illinois, teenage police supporter who opened during a chaotic sequence of events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has now been criminally charged with two counts of homicide and other criminal charges.

The court records indicate the case was filed electronically and there is a prosecutor’s demand for discovery and a witness list filed

The charges hit the Wisconsin Circuit Court website around 5 p.m. on August 27, formally charging Rittenhouse, 17, with the following charges:

Count no. Statute Description Severity Disposition

1 940.02(1) 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide Felony B

Modifier: 939.63(1)(b) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

2 941.30(1) 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony F

Modifier: 939.63(1)(b) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

3 940.01(1)(a) 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Felony A

Modifier: 939.63(1)(b) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

4 940.01(1)(a) Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Felony A

Modifier: 939.63(1)(b) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

5 941.30(1) 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony F

Modifier: 939.63(1)(b) Use of a Dangerous Weapon

6 948.60(2)(a) Possess Dangerous Weapon-Person CCAP[/caption]

Rittenhouse, Who Came to Kenosha to Guard People & Property, Is Accused of Shooting Two Men to Death While Being Chased

Witnesses told Heavy at the scene that Rittenhouse was with a group of white males who came to Kenosha to defend property after Black Lives Matter protesters caused a series of arson fires and other property damage throughout the city. In one instance, an officer was struck with a brick. A call for armed citizens to defend people and property then went out on social media, although Kenosha police have not yet confirmed which group Rittenhouse was associated with, if any. Dramatic video and photos from the scene show him being struck by a man with a skateboard at one point in the sequence of events that saw Rittenhouse being chased down the street before opening fire for a second time.

It’s now believed that he shot and killed two people and wounded a third during two separate shooting incidents that unfolded within a few minutes of each other.

The shootings erupted the evening of August 25 as demonstrators and counter-demonstrators (both groups had armed people) milled in the streets and were pushed back from a park and courthouse by authorities. A series of clashes unfolded, and witnesses and videos indicate several different incidents of gunfire erupting. Witnesses and dispatch audio indicated the night of the shootings that there might be more than one shooter. Rittenhouse is the only accused shooter named so far. The New York Times reported in a painstaking chronology that another person fired a gun in the area before Rittenhouse opened fire the first time and that, in the second shooting, “Rittenhouse’s gunfire is mixed in with the sound of at least 16 other gunshots that ring out during this time.” It’s believed that only Rittenhouse’s gunfire struck people, though.

Pictures and video interviews have emerged showing Rittenhouse cleaning up graffiti before the shooting and protecting a car dealership (car dealerships were burned and targeted in the days before the shootings).

Richie McGinniss, a video editor with Daily Caller, interviewed Rittenhouse before the shootings. Rittenhouse was standing armed in front of a business that was burning the night before. “People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business,” Rittenhouse said. “And part of my job is also to help people. If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle because I can protect myself obviously and my med kit.” The Times reported that Rittenhouse claimed he was pepper sprayed while protecting property by another person before the shootings.

In the first shooting, Rittenhouse was being chased by a group of unknown people for unknown reasons near a car dealership he had been protecting earlier. “While Mr. Rittenhouse is being pursued by the group, an unknown gunman fires into the air, though it’s unclear why. The weapon’s muzzle flash appears in footage filmed at the scene,” the Times wrote. At that time, Rittenhouse “turns toward the sound of gunfire as another pursuer lunges toward him from the same direction. Mr. Rittenhouse then fires four times, and appears to shoot the man in the head,” according to The Times. Witnesses told Heavy at the scene that they believed Rittenhouse and others got in an argument with people who had lit a small arson fire because they opposed them starting fires.

Rittenhouse made a phone call after the first shooting and then started running. Others gave chase and he tripped and fell, videos show. The Tribune says a voice on the video says, “I just killed somebody.”

In the second shooting, Rittenhouse opened fire while being rushed by three people, one with a handgun, after he tripped, the Times reported.

This man pieced together various video sequences, and they start with the earliest shooting in the timeline. He also claims that a person was running after Rittenhouse in the first shooting, too. The video, especially at the beginning, sheds new light on the sequence of events. The Tribune reported that Rittenhouse “is too young to openly carry a firearm in Wisconsin.”

Graphic videos showed one deceased person lying on the ground with a head injury. A person in the video claims that Rittenhouse was shouting that he wasn’t the shooter before falling to the ground and opening fire. Videos show him surrounded by people, some of whom were attacking him or approaching him.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the deceased people are “a 26-year-old man from the Kenosha County community of Silver Lake and a 36-year-old Kenosha man. A 26-year-old West Allis man was wounded.” Loved ones identified one of the deceased victims as Anthony Huber.

At one point following the August 25 shootings, Rittenhouse walked toward authorities with his hands up. An eyewitness told Heavy she saw that scene directly. However, Rittenhouse was able to leave the area. When asked how that could have happened, Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth said in a news conference that an officer may not have been aware what exactly was going on, saying, “There was screaming, there’s hollering, there’s chanting, there’s a squad car running, there’s (police vehicles) idling. If the officer happened to be in the car, the radio traffic was nonstop.”

Some on social media say he goes by the name Kyle Lewis. That is his mother’s last name, but court records use Kyle Rittenhouse.

1. Photos Show Rittenhouse in a Police Cadet Uniform & Supporting Law Enforcement

Photos on Rittenhouse’s mother’s Facebook page show him in what appears to be a police cadet uniform and a firefighter’s uniform. One picture contains the words, “We Back the Blue” and a heart with a thin blue line flag in it.

A now-deleted Facebook post indicates he was part of the Grayslake-Lindenhurst-Hainesville Public Safety Cadet Program in 2017. A photo shows Rittenhouse participating in a program for youths who showed an interest in law enforcement. Heavy has contacted the police department there for comment. The Washington Post reported that he was in a cadet program through the Antioch Fire Department and the Grayslake Police Department and also worked as a YMCA lifeguard.

In 2018, according to the Post, he started a Facebook fundraiser for Humanizing the Badge, a nonprofit to “forge stronger relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.”

“On August 25, 2020 at about 11:45 p.m. Kenosha Police, along with assisting agencies, responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims,” Kenosha police wrote in a news release.

“The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The shooting investigation is active an ongoing. No further details regarding the shooting will be released at this time. The names, ages and cities of residence for the victims are still being determined.”

Police have not confirmed whether there is more than one suspect. They also haven’t yet identified the victims.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian called it a “difficult” and “devastating time” in the community of Kenosha. He said people have “differences of opinion … but violence in the community is not acceptable.” He said violence to people and property is not acceptable. He thanked Blake’s mother, who said such behavior should stop. “That is appreciated,” he said.

He said Kenosha will recover “in the long run. We will work together to resolve our issues. We will make this a better place to live. But it will take time, and it will take healing.”

He said Kenosha is not going to “let the violence continue.”

Rittenhouse’s TikTok page showed in a now-deleted video that he was in the front row at a January rally for President Donald Trump. “Trump rally!” the caption said. It was one of only two videos on his page. The rally was in Des Moines, Iowa. Rittenhouse worked as a lifeguard at a YMCA, according to Buzzfeed.

Trump’s campaign said he had nothing to do with it. “We’re not responsible for the private conduct of people at our rallies any more than … all the crazy people who have been involved with the Obama/Biden campaigns or other things,” Kellyanne Conway said, according to The Tribune.

On a second TikTok page, according to The Chicago Tribune, Rittenhouse posted a “video of himself firing a semi-automatic rifle at a target.” It appears to match the rifle he carried when the shootings unfolded.

Rittenhouse’s Facebook Page Was Filled With Pro-Law Enforcement Memes, Blue Lives Matter Support & Gun Photos

Screenshots from Rittenhouse’s Facebook page, which has now been deleted, show that his profile picture indicated support for Blue Lives Matter. It showed Rittenhouse holding a large weapon with the words “Blue Lives Matter” in a circle around him. His Facebook cover photo showed him with a large weapon. The photos were filled with law enforcement graphics, some honoring fallen officers and others showing a thin blue line flag.

People saved the screenshots of his page before it was taken down.

A photo from the suspect’s Facebook page showed him in a thin blue line flag shirt as far back as 2018, when he would have been around age 15.

Another old photo showed him in camouflage as a young kid.

One photo showed him wearing a large weapon and American flag slippers.

He has open Kenosha County traffic cases from August 19 on accusations of speeding on the freeway and operating without a valid license. Those records also give his address as being in Antioch.

According to Dan Lamothe of the Washington Post, Kyle Rittenhouse “attempted to join the Marine Corps in January, but was disqualified from serving after discussing his options with recruiters.” The military didn’t release the reason for the disqualification.

Videos Show the Suspect Named as Rittenhouse Being Chased & Hit With a Skateboard

Kenosha police told Heavy the state Department of Justice was investigating the shooting; DOJ is also the lead agency investigating the August 23 police shooting of Blake that started all of the disorder. Witnesses told Heavy at the scene that one man was shot in the head and described people convulsing and lying on the ground.

Videos and witnesses described a confusing scene with multiple eruptions of gunfire. At one point, videos and witnesses reveal, a white man in a green shirt ran down the street shouting that he wasn’t the shooter as people chased him. That was Rittenhouse. Several witnesses told Heavy he was struck by someone with a skateboard and fell to the ground with a gun in his hand, firing. People said they heard multiple guns going off.

Here are some photos from the scene. Rittenhouse is believed to be the male wearing a green shirt.

Three witnesses told Heavy that the initial shooting ignited when a man, who was white, argued with Black Lives Matter protesters because they had lit fires in the area. However, that information is not confirmed. However, they described a person in a helmet and bulletproof vest and said he was a different person from the man in a green shirt (who was Rittenhouse.) Eyewitness accounts can often be contradictory or even wrong after chaotic mass shootings.

One video showed Rittenhouse walking with police. The New York Times said police gave him water before the shootings when he was guarding the car dealership.

“Down at the end of the block, there’s another victim. There’s a loaded handgun in the road right here,” a man says in one of the videos, which you can see later in the story.

“Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him,” Julio Rosas, a journalist with TownHall.com, wrote.

In a video by CJ TV, the shooting breaks out around 7 minutes into the video, which appears to no longer be available. The narrator says a man’s arm was “blown off” at one point in the video. One shooter shot two people, the narrator says. He refers to the man in the green shirt as being one of the “militia” people.

In the beginning of that video, the protesters go to check out a tire fire. At that point, gunshots ring out. “Those are gunshots down there,” the narrator says and starts running. People start shouting for a medic. A garbage can is lying in the middle of the street, turned over.

Then, the man in a green shirt runs down the middle of the street carrying a long gun. “They’re going to beat him up,” someone says. More gunshots erupt.

“Oh s*** he just shot that guy in the stomach,” the narrator says. “S***, people are getting shot all around us.”

The accused shooter, Rittenhouse, is wearing a green shirt with a backward baseball cap and running with a long gun. People give chase. More gunshots erupt. “I didn’t f****** do it,” someone shouts.

A man is bleeding from his right arm and people grab a tourniquet. “That guy was directly in front of me and I watched him shoot two people,” the narrator says.

One live stream by Andrew Mercado shows people congregating at a gas station before gunfire breaks out down the street. “People are just shooting. Oh my God,” Mercado says. Be aware that the language in the video is graphic.

“Oh my f****** Christ God,” he says. “Oh s***, that’s gunshots. They’re shooting.” The gunshots break out at 3 hours and 40 minutes into the video above. Right before the shooting, Mercado says, “It looks like the town is kicking the people out. These are community members here.” Multiple gunshots ring out. “Shots fired. That’s real gunfire. Just passing 61st Street,” he says.

“Somebody’s hurt,” a man shouts.

“There’s still gunshots in the city. They’re shooting,” says Mercado. People run down the street.

“That’s not the shooter,” he says at another point. “Now he’s on the ground. He’s shooting, he’s shooting, he’s shooting. Get down. Get down.” More gunshots ring out.

“People down, shots are fired.”

More shots ring out in the video.

There is a fire burning on the street.

There is confusion about the man people are chasing. “He got hit in the head and dude he just shot. He had a gun in his hand,” Mercado said.

“This is getting too much,” another man told him. “Another person got shot point blank right down the street.”

A white man with a weapon in a baseball hat was interviewed. “We came out initially to protect the property here. Things got a little rowdy,” he said. “We were able to calm it down. We were then trying to provide medical aid to protesters.” He said people had various injuries including a “gunshot to the arm.”

“We don’t know who, what or why, someone approached someone with a gun and shot,” the man said, adding that two people were shot, possibly a third. The accused shooter kept saying, “I didn’t shoot anybody.” He had a medic bag on his back.

Julio Rosas, the TownHall reporter, described a series of conflicts between armed citizens and demonstrators.

He reported that “rioters are getting into confrontations with armed citizens who are out here to prevent looting and destruction to businesses.” Three witnesses told Heavy that they believed the shooter was part of, or hanging out with, those armed citizen groups; they described the group as “All Lives Matter” in focus, saying one of its members was wearing a shirt with that slogan, but that was not the shooter.

Heavy observed a group of multiple white men in camouflage and openly carrying long guns walking toward the protest crowd as the crowd squared off with police near the courthouse. That was about an hour before the shooting. Heavy also observed multiple Black Lives Matter protesters openly carrying firearms. People also set arson fires and broke windows and smashed cars. In one viral video, an elderly business owner was attacked while trying to defend his business with a fire extinguisher.

