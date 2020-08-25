WATCH: Older Kenosha Business Owner Attacked on Video in Wisconsin

An older man was attacked while trying to defend his Kenosha business, which was set on fire as numerous arson blazes engulfed the southeastern Wisconsin community after the shooting of Jacob Blake. You can watch the latest video below, but be aware that it’s graphic and disturbing.

In the video, the woman streaming it tries to come to the business owner’s assistance.

A page called Protest the Protesters shared the video, writing, “So this is a clip of the 71 year old man defending his store from looters n then getting beat up for it! This is stopping tonight!! Y’all need to stand the f*ck up with me n take out cities back! If there where 30 or 30 of y’all with me that man wouldn’t have had that happen but I’m one women’s here so please come help next time!! #backtheblue.” The man’s name and business name are not clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows the Kenosha Business Owner Trying to Fend People Off With a Fire Extinguisher Before a Man Beats Him Bloody

The video starts by showing people trying to start the man’s business on fire while he sprays them with a fire extinguisher.

“This poor man got his business caught on fire,” the narrator says as the sound of windows being smashed is heard in the video and smoke billows from a building.

“I’m really sorry about this,” she tells the man, who says, “Yeah, really.”

“I’m going to help this guy. I don’t give a f*ck if I get beat up,” she says.

The man has a fire extinguisher, and he’s using it to fend off people. “They just threw a bottle at this guy,” the woman says. Then, you see a man attack the older business owner.

The business owner is seen on the ground with a bloodied face as people gather around him. “He’s drowning on his blood. Turn his head,” a woman says. “It’s his building. He was trying to defend his building, and they beat the sh*t out of him,” she says. “We got you buddy. It’s OK, man.”

People then picked the man up and moved him across the street because his “business is on fire.” People gave the man some water. “They f*cked him up,” a woman screams. “This is just wrong guys. Do you not see this? This is what is going to happen to every one of you when this goes nationwide.”

Another woman interjects: “You don’t understand what terrifies these Black men out here. They want to go home to their families.”

A Video Shows a Kenosha Police Officer Shooting Blake Multiple Times

Jacob Blake was named by Wisconsin’s governor as the man who was shot and seriously wounded by a Kenosha police officer at close range in a graphic scene that was captured on video. The governor says Blake, 29, was shot “in the back multiple times.”

For two days after the shooting, people have lit businesses on fire, looted them, destroyed cars, and injured a police officer.

Governor Tony Evers released the injured man’s name, writing on Twitter:

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.

The Wisconsin police officer fired seven shots that appeared directed at extremely close range into Blake’s back as Blake bent into a car, the graphic video shows. The August 23 video captures the sound of seven gunshots. It appears that the officer opens fire while holding the back of the man’s shirt. You can watch the video below, but be forewarned that it is very graphic. It’s not yet known whether Blake had a weapon or had access to one; it’s also not known what words were exchanged, if any, before the shooting.

His father, also named Jacob Blake, wrote on Facebook, “My son is alive and stable.”

Blake’s father says his son is paralyzed, although doctors aren’t sure whether it’s permanent.

“I want to thank everybody for their prayers and concerns,” Jacob Blake Sr. said in his Instagram story, in which he claimed his son was shot eight times during the shooting. “This sh*t out here is real…so matter what the f*** they say doesn’t justify shooting my son in the back eight times.” He added: “He’s still here. You hit him with eight shots. You can’t take nothing that’s not yours if you’re not supposed to get it.”

The two officers seen in the video are on leave. Their names have not yet been released. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating. A GoFundMe page to help Blake has raised more than $130,000.

⚠️Warning Police Violence ⚠️

Kenosha #Wisconsin I’ve never seen such a casual street execution… They shot another Black Man 7 times in the back.

Kenosha #Wisconsin. He is in critical condition. This will not end until we end it! When will it be enough? #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/pVgCwbJoKh — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) August 24, 2020

The video shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks away from them. Then, an officer with a gun drawn follows Blake to the driver’s side of his car. There are multiple people in the area. A second officer is right behind Blake. Blake, who is Black, gets in the car. The officer, who appears to be white, at least from a distance, then appears to shoot multiple times into the door at Blake’s back.

A man who took one of the videos told WISN-TV that officers were yelling at Blake to drop a knife but he didn’t see one and felt Blake wasn’t aggressive. “He wasn’t aggressive,” the man said to the television station. “The police might say he was resisting arrest but he wasn’t attacking the police. They were telling him to drop the knife. I didn’t see a knife in his hand. He wasn’t coming at them with a knife. And they shot him in the back as they were pulling on his shirt. I don’t understand that.”

Here’s a video from another vantage point. A woman named Chyna Smith posted it on Facebook and wrote, “He was just bbq for his son bday they shot an unarmed black man in front of his sons.”

The officer who fires appears to be grabbing Blake’s white shirt while firing, and it doesn’t look like Blake turned to face the officer. A second officer has his gun drawn.

