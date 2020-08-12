McDonald’s Japan Cups: Parents Upset Over Boy & Girl Illustrations

Last year, McDonald’s restaurants in Japan introduced clear cups with illustrations of boys and girls on them that were intended to show them in innocent poses, falling in love. However, customers quickly discovered that when viewed from different angles, those cups could show the cartoon characters in suggestive poses. The cups are now going viral again on social media with the hashtag #SavetheChildren, following controversies about the Trolls World Tour Poppy Doll and the LOL Surprise Dolls.

The Cups Went Viral in 2019 After Customers Discovered Inadvertent Suggestive Poses

The McDonald’s cups in Japan were part of a marketing campaign that was launched during the summer months of 2019, BoredPanda reported at the time. McDonald’s Japan had released a line of fizzy soft drinks called McFizz that were served in transparent cups that had illustrations of a boy and girl on the side. These were supposed to portray the boy and girl falling in love. When viewed from certain angles, it looked like the two characters were kissing innocently.

The poses were meant to be innocent and cute. Here’s one tweet showing what they were supposed to look like.

Here’s another tweet showing how the campaign was supposed to look.

Here’s an example of one of McDonald’s advertisements for the McFizz drink.

However, people on Twitter were quick to point out that when viewed from a different angle, it showed the two characters in suggestive and inappropriate poses.

Here’s one example that was shared by a Twitter account in Japan.

McDonald’s didn’t quickly pull the cups from production after the news spread, Mashable reported. Ultimately, enough were produced and sold that they later became collectible items. You can see a video advertising the cups in AdAge’s story here.

The Cups Are Going Viral Again Following Concerns About Troll & LOL Dolls

Although the cups were released in 2019, they’re going viral again in 2020.

Some people think the cups are new and are tweeting about boycotting McDonald’s.

The cups are going viral again following concern about LOL Surprise Dolls and Trolls Dolls.

The LOL Doll controversy, which first emerged in 2019, has also surfaced again when Hilary Williams went live on Facebook to show what happened when her daughter’s LOL Surprise Dolls were dipped in water.

Her videos were captured with hashtags like #SavetheChildren and #SaveOurChildren. Many people responded with outrage, saying things like “Isn’t this just awful. Makes me sick to my stomach for our children.” You can read more about the controversy in Heavy’s story here.

A claim also circulated that a Trolls World Tour Poppy Doll had a button on her private parts that caused her to make laughing noises. You can see a video about it that went viral below or here.

Julie Duffy, senior vice president of global communications for Hasbro, said about the button: “This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate. This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team.”

Hasbro discontinued the item. You can read more about the Troll Doll in Heavy’s story here.

