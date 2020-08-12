LOL Surprise Dolls’ Outfits in Cold Water: Parents Outraged by What’s Revealed

Following the controversy surrounding the Hasbro-produced Trolls World Tour Poppy doll, the latest doll to find itself at the center of a viral controversy is the LOL Surprise doll, made by MGA Entertainment. This time, the claim is that scandalous or strange outfits appear on some of the dolls after they are dipped in ice-cold water.

The claim was first pointed out on Reddit a year ago, but it’s recently gone viral after a mother posted a video showing the result on Facebook. In the original post, a Redditor wrote, “My [3-year-old’s] ‘LOL Surprise doll’ she got for Christmas. When you dip her in cold water her ‘secret spy outfit’ shows up. Aka secret lingerie. And for whatever reason the nipples become extremely visible. The leopard print skimpy outfit she came with also makes her look like a hooker.” The user posted a photo of the doll showing the result she described.

The same claim resurfaced on Tuesday when Hilary Williams went live on Facebook to show a demonstration of her daughter’s LOL Suprise dolls being dipped in cold water. Her video, which has since been viewed over 9 million times, is available here:

Her video was captioned with various hashtags, including #SaveTheChildren and #SaveOurChildren, two hashtags that have recently gone viral (more on that here).

Many people commented on Williams’ video expressing their disbelief and outrage. One person wrote, “Isn’t this just awful. Makes me sick to my stomach for our children.” Another parent wrote, “Whattttt in the actual F did I buy for my kids?! Ehh & they are seriously their fav toys.” One parent added, “Yes! Raunchy little dolls lol my daughter loves them. Tramp stamps and all… a lot of them pee and spit too. Some change in warm water too… very disturbing.”

Other People Have Shared Their Own Videos Testing the Theory of the LOL Surprise Dolls’ Secret Outfits

In the video, Williams shows a few different dolls that she dips in the water and each of them appears to have some sort of secret outfit. One music station decided to do their own test to confirm the theory, and wrote: “Some of the dolls had painted-on clothing, and there was no change to those dolls’ bodies after being submerged in the ice-cold water. Two of the dolls were bare when their doll clothes were removed. Four of the dolls did not change at all. One of the dolls, true to the rumors, had some interesting marks appear on her little doll body after only a few seconds in the cold water.”

One of the dolls, pictured in the Fun107 article, received a seashell top after being dipped in the water as well as an anchor tattoo on her thigh. The article points out that the doll in question was produced in 2017. On the Reddit thread, one user said their doll got “heart-shaped pasties over her nipples.”

Heavy reached out to MGA Entertainment for more information but did not immediately hear back.

The Company Has Previously Addressed Their Decision to Give the Dolls ‘Anatomically Correct’ Body Parts

In 2019, the New York Post reported on the outrage that some parents expressed when they found out that the LOL Surprise dolls had anatomically correct body parts. The dolls are marketed as complete surprises, hidden in a sphere with their gender, clothing and accessories a secret until they are completely unboxed.

Many parents were unhappy that their kids made the discovery, with one parent writing: “Attention parents please check your children’s LOL Surprise dolls. The boy dolls are inappropriate and obscene for small children especially girls as they are anatomically correct with no warning on the packaging.” At the time, the CEO and founder of MGA Entertainment told the Post that the design was an intentional decision:

All of our LOL Surprise boy dolls have been (and will continue to be) anatomically correct … We currently have a notification on all packaging, website and product retail pages that states the LOL Surprise! boys are anatomically correct. After all, human beings are naturally and anatomically correct. Do we want to fight the nature and give false impression to kids from early age? Parents can decide this and buy or don’t buy it.

No mention was made of the secret outfits at the time.

The idea for LOL Surprise dolls was to make the entire unwrapping process an experience in itself, and the move paid off. According to an MGA Entertainment press release from 2017, the LOL Surprise dolls became the number one selling doll in the U.S. that year. A New York Times article reported that the company made over $4 billion from sales of the LOL Surprise doll in 2019. That article also mentioned the different surprises incorporated in the doll, including the secret skin designs that are revealed when the doll is placed underwater.

