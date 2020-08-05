Hasbro Discontinues Trolls World Tour Poppy Doll Over Button Controversy

A claim has been circulating online recently that states the Trolls World Tour Poppy doll was designed with a special “private parts” button in order to groom young children for pedophilia. However, the fact-checking website Lead Stories has debunked the claim, writing “There is no evidence, beyond the fears of some mothers, that the button is part of a secret strategy by the toymaker to prep kids for sex trafficking.”

Despite the outlet debunking the claim, the manufacturer Hasbro has decided to discontinue the doll because of the controversy, Lead Stories reported.

The claim appears in video posts shared to social media, specifically people reposting one video recorded by a mother whose daughter received the doll at a birthday party. The 3-minute video in question now has a fact-check label on it which says it’s “partly false” and is available below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDeNARxAIkf/

Hasbro Said They Will Be Discontinuing the Doll Because of the Controversy & Customers Can Contact the Company for a Replacement

The Poppy doll in question, “Giggle ‘n Sing Poppy,” was created for the new Trolls movie, Trolls World Tour, that was recently released, but there are a lot of other versions of the Poppy doll already in circulation. Julie Duffy, senior vice president of global communications for Hasbro, told the fact-checking site that other versions of the Poppy doll don’t have that button.

She added: “This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate. This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team.”

The Hasbro product description for the “DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle ‘n Sing Poppy” doll says that she can sing, say different phrases and giggle. It also makes a brief mention of the other sounds, without getting into detail: “When you sit her down, she makes other funny sounds, too!”

The company told Lead Stories that they would be discontinuing the production of the troll doll because of the attention the button’s received. Customers who have already purchased the doll and wish to return it can contact the company for a replacement model without the button on the bottom.

The Button on the Doll’s Bottom Is Designing to Make Giggling Sounds When Sitting

The video that went viral starts with the woman filming it saying, “Ok, I wanted to do a quick video, because I find this disturbing and I find it’s something that needs to be shared. As you all know, stuff that’s been going on in the world about the sex trafficking in kids and things that are thrown in our kids faces to kind of groom them and make them kind of a little bit more obliviously to things that are really happening.”

She shows that the box for the doll advertises a button on its stomach that makes Poppy sing and say certain things. Then, she shows the camera that there is another button on the doll’s bottom. She says, “But down here is a button, right here on her privates, and if you push those, she makes these sounds. Like a gasping sound. And I know some of you might not, like, think this is a big deal, but especially since I’ve had kids — this is wrong (…) It makes a gasping sound when you touch her privates. And to me, it’s just like sexual sounds and it’s so disturbing.”

A petition was created on August 5 on Change.org aimed at various retailers and asking them to remove the Poppy Trolls World Tour doll from their shelves. The petition reads in part, “Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok (…) This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores. What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are ok?” The petition has gained over 11,000 signatures in just a few hours.

