WATCH: New York Man Calls Woman ‘Fat,’ ‘Ugly’ & ‘Monkey’ in Viral Video

Twitter The video shows a man flashing a wad of cash while calling the woman behind the camera "fat," "ugly" and a "monkey."

A New York woman is making waves on Twitter after she uploaded a video of a Black man harassing her in Port Authority. At one point he called the Dominican Republic woman “fat,” “Spanish” and a “monkey.”

A woman named Chanel posted a video of the encounter to her twitter on Aug. 1. She wrote alongside the video: “This man came up behind me and randomly started to harass me while I walked through Port Authority with my friends. Because I’m a “Fat Latina” He called me a monkey and fat shamed me. I kept my cool until I couldn’t no longer. I’m so angry. We were minding our business.”

The video shows an aggravated man with his mask pulled down confronting the camera as he flashes a wad of cash.

He tells the camera woman, “you fat, you stink and you ugly — and you broke, monkey.”

The woman calmly responds, “okay,” to which the man continues with, “you in my country” and “you can’t live in you own country, you a monkey in your country –you’re Spanish.”

He then finishes with “you need to kill yourself” before walking away.

It is unclear what happened prior to the recording, but the woman claims the man came up to her and her friends unprovoked.

The video has since been viewed over 225,000 times and received a mix of responses.

Heavy has reached out to the woman and is awaiting a response.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chanel Claims She Initially Thought the Man Was Talking to Someone on the Phone

Underneath the original tweet of the video, Chanel wrote that she began to film the man after he called her “fat.” She tweeted:

For a good 10 seconds we thought he was on the phone so we kept walking toward the exit and then he walked up to my right and it was clear he was harassing me. I ignored him at first but then I said ‘okay’ when he called me ‘fat’ and then I took out my phone to film.

She reiterated several times on her account that she did not provoke the man before he attacked her. She also noted that she was accompanied by her two friends.

“Imagine walking toward the exit with your two friends. You hear a man say derogatory comments about Hispanics/Latinos and you assume he’s just on the phone,” she wrote in another tweet. “But then he walks up to you and continues to say horrible things. That’s what happened to me.”

Chanel mentioned that she had been fat-shamed on the subway a week prior. Her mother was with her at the time.

The Reactions Have Been Mixed

With more than 4,000 retweets, the video’s reactions have varied between support and opposition.

While many have been quick to defend the woman, others are questioning whether the man was provoked.

Below are some of the responses in support:

“I’m big sorry this happened to you. You strong asf for not throwing hands,” one user wrote. “I can’t believe this shit actually came out somebody mouth. Those ppl who just walked past ain’t shit.”

Musician Ted Park was among the supporters, writing, “This hurts my soul.”

A woman who claims to have been with Chanel during the incident seconded the idea that they were “minding [our] business.”

Another user condemned the fact that “women always have to explain themselves.”

Meanwhile, those in opposition argued that the man’s actions were somehow justified.

“I feel nothing for you. He wouldn’t have reacted that way without provocation,” one user wrote. “Seems like you got what you deserved.”

Another tried to contextualize the incident within the struggles of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Multiple users, it appears, accused Chanel of lying.

