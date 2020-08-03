WATCH: New York Man Calls Woman ‘Fat,’ ‘Ugly’ & ‘Monkey’ in Viral Video

A New York woman is making waves on Twitter after she uploaded a video of a Black man harassing her in Port Authority. At one point he called the Dominican Republic woman “fat,” “Spanish” and a “monkey.”

A woman named Chanel posted a video of the encounter to her twitter on Aug. 1. She wrote alongside the video: “This man came up behind me and randomly started to harass me while I walked through Port Authority with my friends. Because I’m a “Fat Latina” He called me a monkey and fat shamed me. I kept my cool until I couldn’t no longer. I’m so angry. We were minding our business.”

This man came up behind me and randomly started to harass me while I walked through Port Authority with my friends. Because I’m a “Fat Latina” He called me a monkey and fat shamed me. I kept my cool until I couldn’t no longer. I’m so angry. We were minding our business. pic.twitter.com/tXG4NoyPKn — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER (@icaptainchanel) August 1, 2020

The video shows an aggravated man with his mask pulled down confronting the camera as he flashes a wad of cash.

He tells the camera woman, “you fat, you stink and you ugly — and you broke, monkey.”

The woman calmly responds, “okay,” to which the man continues with, “you in my country” and “you can’t live in you own country, you a monkey in your country –you’re Spanish.”

He then finishes with “you need to kill yourself” before walking away.

It is unclear what happened prior to the recording, but the woman claims the man came up to her and her friends unprovoked.

The video has since been viewed over 225,000 times and received a mix of responses.

Heavy has reached out to the woman and is awaiting a response.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chanel Claims She Initially Thought the Man Was Talking to Someone on the Phone

Underneath the original tweet of the video, Chanel wrote that she began to film the man after he called her “fat.” She tweeted:

For a good 10 seconds we thought he was on the phone so we kept walking toward the exit and then he walked up to my right and it was clear he was harassing me. I ignored him at first but then I said ‘okay’ when he called me ‘fat’ and then I took out my phone to film.

She reiterated several times on her account that she did not provoke the man before he attacked her. She also noted that she was accompanied by her two friends.

Go ask Port Authority for the security camera footage from August 1, 2020 at 2:14pm. I don’t know how many times I have to explain myself. We thought he was talking like that to someone on the phone until he walked up to me. COMPLETELY UNPROVOKED. — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER (@icaptainchanel) August 3, 2020

“Imagine walking toward the exit with your two friends. You hear a man say derogatory comments about Hispanics/Latinos and you assume he’s just on the phone,” she wrote in another tweet. “But then he walks up to you and continues to say horrible things. That’s what happened to me.”

Chanel mentioned that she had been fat-shamed on the subway a week prior. Her mother was with her at the time.

Some ppl think it’s funny the way I reacted. You understand what a breaking point is? I tweeted just the week before that i was fat shamed on the subway. With MY MOTHER sitting beside me. I’m tired of being disrespected by men. If you think my experience is a joke, FUCK YOU. https://t.co/yIWWwTI2zR — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER (@icaptainchanel) August 3, 2020

The Reactions Have Been Mixed

With more than 4,000 retweets, the video’s reactions have varied between support and opposition.

While many have been quick to defend the woman, others are questioning whether the man was provoked.

Below are some of the responses in support:

“I’m big sorry this happened to you. You strong asf for not throwing hands,” one user wrote. “I can’t believe this shit actually came out somebody mouth. Those ppl who just walked past ain’t shit.”

I’m big sorry this happened to you. You strong asf for not throwing hands. I can’t believe this shit actually came out somebody mouth. Those ppl who just walked past ain’t shit. — $aint (@vir_go_to_hell) August 3, 2020

Musician Ted Park was among the supporters, writing, “This hurts my soul.”

Literally Ted Park is one of my fave people ever! You don’t understand how much this means to me. https://t.co/lOHwy88S2Z — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER (@icaptainchanel) August 3, 2020

A woman who claims to have been with Chanel during the incident seconded the idea that they were “minding [our] business.”

For those that are saying that she provoked this man, need to stop. I am witness. We were just walking in Port Authority. We didn’t even look at the man or talk to the man. He’s a legit crazy man that started harassing us girls. More specifically, Chanel. — Tiff ⁷ is sad in quaratine (@TiffTeaaT) August 3, 2020

Another user condemned the fact that “women always have to explain themselves.”

And that’s what is so sad. Women always have to explain themselves. https://t.co/aUNdL7wCFG — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER (@icaptainchanel) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, those in opposition argued that the man’s actions were somehow justified.

“I feel nothing for you. He wouldn’t have reacted that way without provocation,” one user wrote. “Seems like you got what you deserved.”

I feel nothing for you. He wouldn't have reacted that way without provocation. Seems like you got what you deserved. — The Twist Out (@BondyRed) August 3, 2020

Another tried to contextualize the incident within the struggles of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Just remember the struggles hes been through #BLM — Vlad (@VladMustDie) August 3, 2020

Multiple users, it appears, accused Chanel of lying.

After I just explained multiple times what happened. You just don’t care. https://t.co/0PtvdUGIsz — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER (@icaptainchanel) August 3, 2020

See what I mean. How many times do I have to fucking explain what happened? What’s so hard about believing a woman who was harassed after I just said NO ONE PROVOKED HIM!!! https://t.co/OZdyV8vrBA — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER (@icaptainchanel) August 3, 2020

Here we go again. No matter how many times I explain myself about what happened prior to taking my phone out, I still see replies like yours. https://t.co/LyEqnX0elJ — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER (@icaptainchanel) August 3, 2020

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man Tells Asian Women to ‘Go Home’ & Take ‘Your Racist Flu’ With You in Title of Viral Video