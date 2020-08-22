Quake Lewellyn: Arkansas Suspect Named in Sydney Sutherland Murder

Quake Lewellyn of Arkansas has been arrested on a Capital Murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland, according to KARK 4 News.

The Jonesboro man was arrested Friday evening on a homicide charge and “confessed to investigators,” according to Fox16.com and KATV. Lewellyn is believed to have “been familiar” with Sutherland, Fox16.com added.

Sutherland was last seen on August 19 while jogging, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered two days later, Region 8 News reported.

Sutherland’s body is now at the Arkansas Crime Lab while an investigation is underway, Fox16.com said.

Heavy has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting a response.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jackson County Authorities Announced Sutherland’s Disappearance on August 20

Jackson County authorities announced on August 20 Sutherland’s disappearance, stating she was last seen running near Highway 18 “between Newport and Grubbs” around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Sutherland, sporting blonde hair and brown eyes, stood at 5’3″ tall and weighed 103 lbs., according to the Jackson County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

County officials were accompanied in their search by volunteers, Arkansas Department of Corrections search dogs and a helicopter from the Arkansas State Police, KATV reported.