Quake Lewellyn: Arkansas Suspect Named in Sydney Sutherland Murder

Quake Lewellyn of Arkansas has been arrested on a Capital Murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland, according to KARK 4 News.
The Jonesboro man was arrested Friday evening on a homicide charge and “confessed to investigators,” according to Fox16.com and KATV. Lewellyn is believed to have “been familiar” with Sutherland, Fox16.com added.
Sutherland was last seen on August 19 while jogging, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered two days later, Region 8 News reported.
Sutherland’s body is now at the Arkansas Crime Lab while an investigation is underway, Fox16.com said.
Jackson County Authorities Announced Sutherland’s Disappearance on August 20
Jackson County authorities announced on August 20 Sutherland’s disappearance, stating she was last seen running near Highway 18 “between Newport and Grubbs” around 2:30 in the afternoon.
Sutherland, sporting blonde hair and brown eyes, stood at 5’3″ tall and weighed 103 lbs., according to the Jackson County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.
County officials were accompanied in their search by volunteers, Arkansas Department of Corrections search dogs and a helicopter from the Arkansas State Police, KATV reported.
A UPS Driver Confirmed Sutherland’s Sighting Near County Road 41 on Wednesday Afternoon
Sutherland went to a gym on Wednesday in the city of Jonesboro, Fox16.com reported, citing officials.
A UPS driver confirmed to authorities that she saw Sutherland jogging near County Road 41 on the evening of August 19, Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said during a Thursday press conference, according to WMC-TV.
Law Enforcement Found Sutherland’s Phone Roughly a Quarter-Mile From her Home
Authorities located Sutherland’s cell-phone, WMC-TV reported.
They discovered the cellular device about a quarter-mile from her home and Highway 67, the station added.
The sheriff’s office disclosed that AT&T received several pings from Sutherland’s phone in the area of her sighting, Fox16.com reported.
Lucas said the 25-year-old had her phone and apple Watch with her, the outlet added.
Sutherland Lived on Highway 18 & Frequently Jogged in the Area, Deputies Say
Sutherland lived with her boyfriend on Highway 18, between Newport and Grubbs, Lucas indicated to Fox16.com.
The sheriff disclosed that there were no signs pointing to any issues between the couple, the outlet reported.
Sutherland, who was also a nurse, took frequent walks or jogs in the area, according to Fox16.com and the 25-year-old’s Facebook page.
