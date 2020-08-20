Steve Bannon Was Arrested on 150-Foot Yacht Owned by Chinese Billionaire Guo Wengui

Stephen K. Bannon was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering on August 20, 2020. The former top advisor to President Donald Trump was on a 150-foot yacht owned by Chinese Billionaire Guo Wengui when he was taken into custody by postal inspectors.

The mega yacht, named Lady May, is worth $28 million according to Hartford Courant. Local residents said it was anchored just off West Beach in Westbrook on Thursday morning. Bannon was arrested while Lady May was cruising through the Long Island Sound.

Lady May On The HudsonThe 50 million dollar super yacht Lady May travels north up the Hudson River. She's 46 meters in length and has a gross tonnage of 390 tons. Her maximum speed is 19 knots. 2017-07-31T04:53:11Z

Lady May is 152 feet long and Wengui has put the mega-yacht up for sale for $27.9 million. Boat International calls the Lady May as “one of the most outstanding yachts of her size ever built.” According to Burgess Yachts, the yacht’s versatile exterior guest areas include “a spacious aft deck with a fully-equipped bar and a sun deck which can be converted into a semi-enclosed, air-conditioned area.

On Thursday, Bannon, 66, was federally charged along with three other individuals, Timothy Shea, Andrew Badolato, and Brian Kolfage, for their involvement in the “We Build The Wall” campaign to steal funds from donors, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Bannon is accused of taking at least $1 million from the fundraising campaign and funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, the founder of the “We Build the Wall” campaign. The indictment states that Bannon and Kolfage took at least a total of $1.35 million of the $25 million raised to crowdfund the border wall while Shea and Badolato face charges for helping cover up the scheme.

Wengui Suspected the Chinese Government Hacked His Yacht in July 2017

Wengui, a real estate developer, accused China of hacking the electronics and computerized steering on Lady May in order to threaten and intimidate him. Wengui said of the incident, which was investigated by the FBI, “I hope to let the American people and government know that through this incident there exists a great and real threat from China.”

“I want every American and law enforcement agency to understand the Chinese government, through using the internet, cell phones, and modern communications technologies can obtain private correspondence and information from each and every American citizen if it wishes, and can do that very easily almost without any cost,” Wengui added.

