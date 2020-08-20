Steve Bannon & 3 Others Stole Money From Border Wall Fundraiser: Feds

Steve Bannon, President Trump’s former White House chief strategist, along with three other people, has been federally indicted in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice which accuses the four of using the “We Build The Wall” campaign to steal funds from donors.

Bannon is accused of taking at least $1 million and prosecutors are also alleging that the campaign “(funneled) hundreds of thousands of dollars” to Brian Kolfage, one of the other people named in the indictment.

All three were arrested Thursday morning, August 20, according to the release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, in the statement, called the “We Build The Wall” campaign a “scheme” to fund Kolfage’s “lavish lifestyle”:

As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction. While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle.

The indictment alleges that Bannon and Kolfage took a combined $1.35 million at least of the $25 million raised to crowdfund the border wall while Shea and Badolato helped cover up the scheme.

What Is ‘We Build The Wall’?

The border wall, meant to prevent migrants and others from crossing the U.S.’s Southern border, was an important feature throughout Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, but the proposal has run into trouble since its inception.

Funding for it was blocked by Democrats in Congress. And although Trump declared a national emergency and diverted $2.5 billion from the military to build sections of the U.S., an appeals court declared that Trump was wrong to do so as recently as June 26, according to the Associated Press.

‘We Build The Wall’ was a campaign led by Brian Kolfage to pay for the border. It started as a GoFundMe page (which is no longer active) called “We The People Will Fund The Wall,” but it quickly evolved to host its own website.

The campaign, according to its website, is meant to allow private citizens to donate money to help pay for the wall’s construction. Here is what the website says about its mission:

Our mission is to unite private citizens that share a common belief in providing national security for our Southern Border through the construction, administration and maintenance of physical barriers inhibiting illegal entry into the United States. In interpreting the purpose of the Corporation, the Board of Directors and Members of the Advisory Board will consider the impact of a proposed structure on a selected site’s environment and construct barriers primarily designed to prevent illegal access to the United States, rather than cause catastrophic injury. We will focus on building portions of a U.S. Southern Border wall and manage the support operations required for, and the processes associated with, the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of the wall.

In his call for donations, Kolfage wrote, “If every Trump supporter who voted in 2016 would donate $80 we could raise enough money to fund and build most of the entire US southern border wall. In a time of crisis Americans have always rallied to get the job done, we were never forced to rely on the US Government for anything until recent times. The time is now to stand up for your country with this small contribution. If we continue down this dangerous path our children and grandchildren will never recognize the country that so many Americans died for to protect the freedoms we have today. Let’s not be the generation who lost it all by doing nothing.”

“PLEASE STAND UP AND FIGHT WITH ME!”

The campaign was being promoted by some on Twitter as recently as August 18 and the website remained up as of August 20, 9 a.m CST. However, the form was grayed out with a checkmark and a statement that read, “Inactive. This form is no longer available.”

Here Is What the Indictment Accuses Bannon, Kolfage, Badolato and Shea of Doing

The 24-page indictment says Steve Bannon received more than $1 million and used the money to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses after the "We Build The Wall" campaign claimed all money would toward their "mission and purpose" of building the wall. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020

According to the indictment, “Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, and others, orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors, including donors in the Southern District of New York, in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign ultimately known as “We Build The Wall” that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.”

The indictment alleges that at least two of the people named in the indictment, Bannon and Kolfage, took money that had been donated for the wall and used it for “personal expenses,” stating that Kolfage “covertly took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to We Build The Wall” and that Bannon, “through a non-profit organization under his control … received over $1 million from We Build the Wall, at least some of which Bannon used to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bannon’s personal expenses.”

The indictment further alleges that Shea helped cover up the scheme by routing payments through shell companies under his name, which Bandolato was aware of:

To conceal the payments to Kolfage from We Build the Wall, Kolfage, Bannon, Badolato, and Shea devised a scheme to route those payments from We Build the Wall to Kolfage indirectly through Non-Profit-1 and a shell company under Shea’s control, among other avenues. They did so by using fake invoices and sham “vendor” arrangements, among other ways, to ensure, as Kolfage noted in a text message to Badolato, that his pay arrangement remained “confidential” and kept on a “need to know” basis.

Each of the four has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering; if convicted and given the maximum sentence, each of the four could face 40 years in prison.

