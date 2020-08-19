Randy Rainbow’s Racist & Transphobic Tweets Resurface Online

Comedian Randy Rainbow has come under scrutiny after an entire

a spreadsheet of his old tweets went viral online. The log contains over 60 tweets with racist, transphobic, and anti-semitic language.

Rainbow became an Internet star over the past few months due to the popularity of political parody music videos. His most recent song, “Kamala,” which he sang to the music of the 1960 Broadway musical, Camelot, has been viewed nearly 900,000 times on YouTube, and over 1.2 million times on Twitter. The 39-year-old comedian’s YouTube Channel, where he has 565,000 subscribers, earned him a 2020 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series, an award he was also nominated for in 2019.

While numerous celebrities have retweeted Rainbow’s parody videos, including Eric McCormack, Mark Hamill, and Henry Winkler, he’s now being called for “cancellation” by fans just discovering his old tweets. Rainbow has since attempted to delete all of his controversial tweets, most of which were published between 2010 and 2016.

Rainbow’s Old Tweets Included Jokes About Asians, Blacks, & Lesbians

On April 18, 201, Rainbow tweeted, “Why is it OK to call it a “white noise” machine, yet offensive to say that I bought it to drown out all the “black noise” in my building?” On January 17, he tweeted, “This snow is like all the guys I sleep with: Looks all white & pretty now but by morning it’ll seem more Hispanic & my wallet will be gone.”

On June 15, 2015, Rainbow tweeted, “I hear Kristen Stewart is a lesbian. What else is ew?”

Rainbow Shot to Internet Stardom After His Parody Video, ‘Cuomosexual,’ Went Viral in April

In the early months of COVID-19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo become a heralded leader of his state, and to express his thank you, Rainbow released a video entitled, “ANDY!” In the parody video, the YouTube star croons, “Andy, can’t ya see I’m in quarantine. A nervous wreck, and scurred as heck of COVID-19.”

“You bring hope when I can’t cope… If we’re on Earth, for what’s it’s worth, I hope they make you king. You run my state, while I gain weight, with grace and dignity.”

“The way you manage to lead and inform without scaring the living s*** out of me, or straying from the facts, and still find time to nurture my delicate spirit… You’re wise level-headed, eloquent, and sexy in a time when the country needs it most.”

When Rainbow refers to himself as “Cuomosexual,” it’s not just geared toward Cuomo, Rainbow is also a huge fan of his brother, CNN reporter Chris Cuomo, who was the singer’s admitted “first love” for his “his tight wet t-shirts, and his sweaty Instagram workout videos.” In the video, Rainbow says that he’s praying for Chris’s speedy recovery after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Rainbow’s YouTube page is filled with political COVID-19 parody videos such as, “SOCIAL DISTANCE,” with features Vice President Mike Pence, which has racked up millions of views, as has “Gee, Anthony Fauci,” which premiered on July 22, 2020.

