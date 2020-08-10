WATCH: Suspected Shooter Arrested Amid Trump’s WH Press Briefing

Donald Trump scheduled a last-minute press conference on August 10, 2020, which was supposed to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Soon after the president took the podium at the White House briefing room, which happened around 5:54 ET, he received information from a member of his security team and abruptly left.

Trump did not immediately give an explanation as to why he suddenly left the briefing room, and OAN, who was airing the speech live, reported that the White House was put on lockdown at 5:58 p.m. ET.

TRUMP EVACUATED from White House press briefing room by US Secret Service. An agent locked the briefing room doors from the exterior. pic.twitter.com/El9Xi4lAlE — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 10, 2020

Bloomberg’s White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted, “TRUMP EVACUATED from White House press briefing room by US Secret Service. An agent locked the briefing room doors from the exterior.”

A few minutes after leaving the press conference room, Trump returned and announced that there was a shooting and that the suspect had been shot and brought into custody

“There was a shooting outside of the White House and it seems to be very well under control,” Trump said. He did not answer whether it was a male or female suspect but said that no one else was injured during the incident.

Video of the Alleged Suspect’s Arrest Was Shared on Twitter

Video of police arrested the alleged suspect outside the White House was shared on Twitter soon after Trump returned to the briefing. However, Trump didn’t seem too concerned by the sudden interruption.

“It might not have had to do with me. It might be something else” Trump said of the shooting “which took place right outside the White House. The new fencing they put up is very powerful. But it was on the outside of the White House… in a little while, the Secret Service will have a full report.”

Trump appeared unrattled. “Do I appear rattled?” he asked, before reiterating that he would like to continue with his press conference as normal. Trump said, “The world has always been a dangerous place. It’s not something that is unique. You look back over the centuries, the world has been a dangerous place, very dangerous place, and it will continue, I guess, for a period of time.”

Even though reporters had numerous questions about his safety and the shooting which he had just described, Trump continued to speak about the economy, mail-in voting and coronavirus.

Trump Thanked the Secret Service for Keeping Him Safe

REPORTER: “Are you rattled by this at all?” TRUMP: “Do I seem rattled?” pic.twitter.com/oFDcinLKrU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 10, 2020



After expressing his desire to continue the press conference, Trump said, “I do want to thank Secret Service. They are fantastic. The job they do.”

When a reporter asked Trump if this made his feel differently about his safety within the White House, Trump said no. “I feel very safe with the Secret Service. They are fantastic people. They are the best of the best. They’re highly trained.”

“I don’t know if anyone got to walk outside,” Trump continued, “but there were a lot of terrific looking people ready to go if something was necessary.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Video of Ben Shapiro Reading ‘WAP’ Lyrics Goes Viral