WATCH: Trump Says He Should Get a ‘Redo’ of His First 4 Years

In a speech in Oshkosh, Wisconsin today, President Donald Trump said that he should get a “redo” of his first four years in office after he wins another four years. The speech was part of an event in Oshkosh that followed a speech in Mankato, Minnesota. Read on to learn more about what he said and to see the moment he talked about wanting a redo.

Trump Said He Should Get Another 4 Years Because of the Spying on His Campaign

During his speech in Oshkosh, Trump said: “We are going to win four more years.”

The crowd chanted “Four more years!”

Then Trump said: “And then after that we’ll go for another four years, because you know what, they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”

The crowd cheered in response.

You can see the moment that he made the statement in the video below.

🎶 That’s not how any of this works 🎶 https://t.co/6PzP96jYNR — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 17, 2020

You can watch Trump’s full speech in the video below.

WATCH: President Trump in Oshkosh, WIText TRUMP to 88022 2020-08-17T22:15:16Z

Trump delivered his Oshkosh speech at the Wittman Regional Airport on Monday, after speaking in Minnesota, Journal Times reported. More than 100 people attended and Trump joked that it was supposed to be a small event.

Trump’s speeches came on the same day that the Democratic National Convention is launching, with speeches later tonight by Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders, among many others.

Trump joked at the beginning of his Oshkosh speech that this would be called a “peaceful protest” so they could do whatever they want at the event. He also talked about how Obama’s speech tonight was pre-recorded and mentioned that he will be doing a live speech from the White House next Thursday as part of the Republican National Convention.

He then asked if Joe Biden was going to be taping his speech. Biden is not planning to tape his speech. Both he and Kamala Harris have said that they are going to be giving their speeches live. Obama and other speakers are recording theirs in order to avoid technical glitches.

Trump also claimed during his speech that the pandemic numbers were better than many other countries, but he added that COVID-19 is “the worst thing to happen in this world since 1917.” He also spoke about disagreeing with defunding the police, which got cheers from the crowd in response.

Although some referred to Trump’s speech today as a “rally,” the Trump campaign itself never called the speech a rally.

Tomorrow, Trump’s campaign has an official event listed as taking place at The Defense Contractor Complex – Joe Foss Hangar in Yuma, Arizona at 1 p.m. MST, with doors opening at 10 a.m. The event is called, “President Donald J. Trump to deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Immigration and Border Security” and requires that people register for first-come-first-served tickets online. The tickets don’t guarantee attendance, but help the campaign know how many to expect.

The events from Monday were not listed on the campaign’s official website.

