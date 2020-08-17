WATCH: Trump Slams Michelle Obama’s ‘Taped Speech’ Ahead of DNC

Donald Trump flew to Oshkosh, Wisconsin on August 17, the same day the 2020 Democratic National Convention is set to kick-off virtually. During Trump’s speech at the airport, he ridiculed former First Lady Michelle Obama, who’s scheduled to give a keynote speech supporting Joe Biden’s run for the presidency on Monday night.

Trump rhetorically asked, “Who wants to listen to Michelle Obama do a taped speech? No. You have to have her get up there. But we’re doing a real speech on Thursday, next Thursday, and she’ll be listening. We’ll be doing it live from the White House. And we have plenty to say.”

Obama, 50, did pre-tape her speech that will close out the DNC on Monday night. The Dail Mail reported that she taped her speech last week in order to make sure there were no technical difficulties to contend with during the first night of the virtual event.

A clip of Obama’s speech was released as a teaser a few hours before the DNC officially got underway. While speaking from her and former President Barack Obama’s $11.75 million home in Martha’s Vineyard, which the couple purchased in December 2019, she talks highly of the man who served as vice-president for 8 years under her husband.

“I know Joe,” Obama says. “He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country. And he listens. He will tell the truth. And trust science.”

“He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of can recognize,” Obama continues, mentioning how Biden lost his beloved wife and son. “His life is a testament to getting back and he’s going to channel that same grit and passion to pick us all up. To help us heal and guide us forward.”

Melania Trump’s Speech During the Last Republican National Convention Was Accused of Plagiarizing Obama’s Speech from 2008

Trump was trolled on Twitter following his disparaging comments on Obama’s upcoming speech. Users online were quick to remember that when First Lady Melania Trump gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016, it was extremely similar to the speech Obama gave at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.

The two speeches were nearly verbatim at certain points, and a video showing both speeches at the same time quickly went viral on Twitter. At the time, Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort denied the allegations of plagiarism.

Manafort told CNN‘s Chris Cuomo, “To think that she would do something like that knowing how scrutinized her speech was going to be last night is just really absurd… These were common words and values. She cares about her family. To think that she’d be cribbing Michelle Obama’s words is crazy.”

Obama’s Husband Barack Obama Is Slated to Give His DNC Speech on Wednesday

There are nearly 60 speakers taking the stage virutally during the DNC, which runs from August 17, to August 20. Speakers start at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, and in addition to Obama, those giving speeches include Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Doug Jones, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and former Ohio Governor John Kasich, the latter of whom ran against Trump for as GOP presidential candidate in 2016.

Barack Obama is slated to speak at the DNC on Wednseday night, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

